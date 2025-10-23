ISSE Introduces a Real Emergency Solution for Winter Drivers

ISSE tire socks are lightweight, require no special tools, and are effective for both emergency situations and preventative use during short trips in inclement weather. ISSE tire socks offer a real emergency solution that anyone can install in minutes—an easy and effective way to ensure drivers won't get stuck this winter

The Global Leader in Tire Socks Makes US Debut at AAPEX Booth #J8433

Winter brings the risk of snowstorms, ice patches, or getting stuck. ISSE tire socks offer a real emergency solution that anyone can easily install in minutes, helping drivers avoid getting stuck.” — Bart Plaumann, president and CEO, ISSE North America

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winter driving conditions can be unpredictable and dangerous, with 23% more non-fatal accidents than any other season. ISSE , the world leader in textile traction devices, has introduced an essential emergency solution for North American drivers: tire socks that prevent slipping and sliding on ice or snow.ISSE tire socks are easy to install, reusable, and effective for both emergency situations and preventative use during short trips in inclement weather. Due to their innovative, patented design, ISSE tire socks can be driven up to 30 mph and up to 150 miles before replacement."Each winter brings risks of snow storms, ice patches, or getting stuck, but you can be prepared," said Bart Plaumann, president and CEO, ISSE North America. "ISSE tire socks offer a real emergency solution that anyone can install in minutes—an easy and effective way to ensure drivers won't get stuck this winter."ISSE tire socks are sold under both the ISSE brand name as well as Goodyear, the global leader in tires, recognized for superior quality and durability.Proven European Success, Now in North AmericaOver the past three years, tire socks have rapidly replaced tire chains as the leading winter traction solution in European and Japanese markets due to their easy installation, compact size, and superior traction. As the market leader in Europe and Japan, ISSE serves customers in 25 countries and supplies OEM partners including BMW, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, and Volvo."The success in Europe and Asia has proven that when people discover how easy and effective tire socks can be, they make it part of their winter emergency kit," said Plaumann. "We're launching an extensive online advertising campaign and will be featured at the upcoming AAPEX show at booth #J8433 in Las Vegas, November 4-6."Product Features & Benefits:ISSE tire socks are lightweight, require no special tools, and can be installed in minutes by any driver. The washable product comes in a compact bag for easy trunk storage and can be used season after season.Developed over 20+ years at ISSE headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, all tire socks are produced in-house for superior quality. The patented Tribologic ACTIV3D braiding design provides unprecedented traction on ice and snow. ISSE uses a proprietary filament 8 times stronger than iron for maximum durability, and infuses tire socks with Nanotek to prevent bacteria and odors.Product Line:ISSE Brand: Classic (industry standard) and Super (premium)Goodyear Brand: Grip (industry standard) and Pro (premium)The premium models (ISSE Super and Goodyear Pro) fit almost any vehicle, including cars, trucks, and 4x4s, and can be driven on snow, ice, and even asphalt—setting a new standard in tire sock versatility and longevity.Learn more at the ISSE website or visit the team at AAPEX in Booth #J8433.About ISSEISSE is the world leader in textile traction devices, founded in Barcelona, Spain in 2003. ISSE has earned multiple certifications for superior quality and patented product advantages, selling into 25 countries and serving as OEM supplier for BMW, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Volvo and more. Learn more at the ISSE website.

