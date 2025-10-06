Erebus Haunted Attraction consistently ranks as one of the top haunted attractions in the world.

An AI Armageddon is underway at Erebus Haunted Attraction. AI has surpassed human intelligence, become uncontrollable, and is determined to replace humanity.

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloodcurdling chills and thrills abound at Erebus Haunted Attraction, the world-renowned fortress of fear, now open for its 26th season. In a ghastly turn, advanced AI has gone rogue, taking control of Erebus and creating an AI Armageddon with a mission to wipe out humanity. The fright-fest of electrifying, hair-raising, skin-crawling sensory assaults that have made Erebus famous rises far above the haunt’s four floors of terror. Those who dare to maneuver through the half-mile labyrinth will face a fusion of old screams and new, where creatures grab, bite, attack, and bury visitors alive as the fears of a dystopian, AI-dominated future become a chilling reality.Erebus signature experiences include the swamp, bottomless pit, spiked spindle, and the intense "buried alive" room, where guests face the challenge of holding their breath as they’re buried alive.LIVE Monster Attack - Witness the incredible talents of our new Casting Director and Wardrobe Specialist through the mesmerizing LIVE Monster Attack. This daily spectacle unfolds before the doors officially open, showcasing the remarkable artistry and craftsmanship that go into creating the eerie ambiance of Erebus.AI Takeover – Enter a new chapter of the Erebus saga, where AI twists the time travel experience that has haunted downtown Pontiac for 26 years. All Erebus visitors beware, AI is everywhere, watching, measuring, and judging. As AI draws from decades of screams and experiments to probe the human condition. Guests are immersed in 4D effects as AI works to shape a ‘better’ human—crafted in its own unsettling image.Carnival of Shadows – A thrilling knife-throwing experience aimed right at each guest, a revamped mirror maze, and a twisted midway filled with eerie surprises all come together to keep hearts racing.Backwoods Bog – The swamp has been reimagined as a foreboding backwoods bog, where dark waters conceal the shapes of alligators lying in wait. Visitors are cautioned to tread carefully, as those who stray too boldly may stumble into unseen dangers.Buried Alive – Back after 3 years underground, the popular attraction "Buried Alive" makes its triumphant return. Step into a room as the doors slam from behind and feel the tension rise. How long can the average mortal hold their breath?An Actual Haunted House - Erebus is an actual haunted house, with supporting evidence from multiple investigative paranormal teams! Don’t believe us, check out My Ghost Story Ep. 63!Known worldwide for pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable experiences, Erebus conjures up and builds most of its props and special effects, guaranteeing guests have a unique and different experience than at any other haunted attraction in the world. Tickets and general information:For Erebus Haunted Attraction information and tickets, please visit www.HauntedPontiac.com , call 248-332-7884, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.The remaining October dates are Wednesday through Sunday, October 8 – 12; Tuesday through Sunday, October 14 – 19; Daily, October 21 – November 2. Erebus Haunted Attraction is located at 18 South Perry Street in Pontiac. All tickets, including Speed Pass, are available online at https://hauntedpontiac.com/ . General Admission and VIP are also available onsite.Attendees can also take advantage of the "Stay and Play in Pontiac" program, which offers discounts at participating restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and venues with an Erebus ticket stub. Extend your visit and explore all that Pontiac has to offer.About Erebus Haunted Attraction:Year after year, Erebus 4-Story Haunted Attraction in Pontiac, Michigan, consistently ranks as one of the world’s scariest haunts, including being named one of the 50 Best Haunted Houses in 2024 by Parade Magazine and the number one haunted attraction in the United States in the 2019 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. As Michigan’s largest haunted attraction, from 2005 through 2009, Erebus held the Guinness World Record for the largest walk-through haunted house.For four decades, brothers Edward and James Terebus have mastered the psychology of fear, bringing a level of multi-sensory terror to life that keeps you up at night.Opened in 2000, Erebus is a four-story playground for your mind, named after the Greek god of primordial darkness. With staff working year-round, Erebus Haunted Attraction’s engineers create and design thrills to agitate all five of your mortal senses. 2025 marks the renowned haunt’s 26th season.

