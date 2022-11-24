SmartMTX, Western Canada's Newest Smart Manufacturing Exhibition Launches in Red Deer, Alberta
April 4-5, small and mid-sized manufacturing companies will gain access to smart manufacturing industry leaders, experts, and providers at SmartMTX in Red Deer
This exhibition is all about supporting businesses to improve their production standards and capabilities, to remain competitive as technology continues to evolve.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Manufacturing Technology Exposition (SmartMTX), will be held April 4-5, 2023, at Parkland Pavilion, Westerner Park, in Red Deer, Alberta. The exhibition will be Western Canada's newest platform to explore ideas and opportunities that fuel smart manufacturing growth and innovation. Specifically tailored to Western Canadian small and mid-sized manufacturing companies. This exciting exhibition will feature over 40,000 square feet of exhibitions, industry talks, discussion panels, and much more.
— Peter Krzesinski, Event Organizer and MEE Cluster Executive Director
“SmartMTX has been developed with Western Canada’s manufacturing industry in mind,” says event organizer and Manufacturing and Export Enhancement (MEE) Cluster, Executive Director, Peter Krzesinski. Adding, “The reality is small and mid-size manufacturing business offer high-quality products and services; however, they are competing with international manufacturing companies already implementing smart technologies. This exhibition is all about supporting businesses to improve their production standards and capabilities, to remain competitive as technology continues to evolve.”
SmartMTX will serve as an opportunity for manufacturers to identify local resources to support their business's growth and learn about smart manufacturing technologies. SmartMTX attendees can expect to:
- Attend Tech Talks and listen in on expert discussion panels to learn how Smart Manufacturing solutions are changing manufacturing and how adopting these solutions will create advantages for their business.
- Connect with Smart Manufacturing technology, software, and service providers to identify the right solution for their business to increase productivity, reduce costs, enhance quality, and better serve their customers.
- Connect with government agencies, research institutes, and industry associations vested in the growth and advancement of manufacturing in Western Canada to identify supports and services to help their business innovate and grow.
SmartMTX is free to attend, but registration in advance is required and can be completed at www.smartmtx.ca/attend. Exhibition space is still available and those interested in presenting, speaking, or purchasing a booth can learn more and register today at www.smartmtx.ca/exhibit.
SmartMTX is hosted by the Manufacturing & Export Enhancement (MEE) Cluster, along with their event partners, the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce and Red Deer Polytechnic Centre for Innovation in Manufacturing (CIM-TAC).
About MEE
Launched in early 2021, the “MEE Cluster” is an industry-led initiative that supports growth and enhances global competitiveness of the Western Canadian manufacturing industry. Cluster-led initiatives are focused on facilitating industry collaboration, reducing the risks associated with innovation, and accelerating technology adoption.
The Cluster is comprised of industry members and program partners that provide input into cluster projects and deliverables via a Steering Committee and an Advisory Panel. In addition, the Cluster utilizes a broad network of solution and service providers across North America to support Cluster-led projects and initiatives.
For more information, visit https://www.meecluster.ca/who-we-are/
Lesli Rentz, Project Coordinator
MEE
+1 403-356-4935
Lesli.rentz@meecluster.ca