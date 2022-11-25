Grimandi Art Gallery's New Exhibition, "Art. Joy. Beauty." explores The Emotional Power of Art.

ART.JOY.BEAUTY ART JOY BEAUTY EXHIBITION GRIMANDI ART GALLERY

Grimandi Art Gallery will launch its new exhibition "Art.Joy.Beauty" which will give you learnings about how Art can positively affect mental health.

People need more joy in their lives, and Art is one way to make that happen by filling ourselves with beauty and emotion every day” — Viviana Puello - CEO, ArtTour International Magazine

NEW YORK, USA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grimandi Art Gallery, one of New York's leading contemporary art galleries, will launch its new exhibition, "Art. Joy. Beauty," on December 2nd. The exhibition aims to examine the transformative power of Art as a positive influence on human emotions and mental health, particularly during the holiday season. For those interested in fine Art or want to learn more about how Art can positively affect mental health, read on to learn more about what to expect at the upcoming exhibition "Art. Joy. Beauty."

With the holidays approaching, Grimandi Art Gallery is excited to present its new exhibition, "Art. Joy. Beauty.", exploring the emotional power of Art and how it can transform our moods and mental health. The group exhibition features top international contemporary artists. The exhibition has been curated by Viviana Puello, the internationally recognized curator and CEO of ArtTour International Magazine,

The title comes from the idea that people need more joy in their lives, and Art is one way to make that happen by filling ourselves with beauty and emotion every day. Featuring unique perspectives on human emotions and self-expression, the show will also explore the audience's experiences when viewing such work.

The exhibition is about the emotional power of Art and how it can be used as a positive influence on human emotions and mental health. It features top international contemporary artists exploring this idea through different mediums, including paintings, sculptures, installations, and more! There will also be an artist brunch on December 3rd at 11 am with several featured artists to discuss their work.

Exhibiting artists include Caroline Degroiselle from France, Gustavs Filipsons from Latvia, Kari Veastad from the Netherlands, Ken Macklin from Canada, Kurt Stimmeder from Austria, Lawrence R. Armstrong from the USA, Lucia Ronchieri from Italy, Meghan Poynor from the USA, Neela Pushparaj from India, Ric Conn from USA Toti Cuesta from Spain and Wendy Cohen from Australia.

The exhibition aims to explore the transformational power that Art has on human emotions and mental health, specifically with the question: Does Art have a positive influence on mental health?

This event is free and open to the public. It will allow artists and viewers to enjoy engaging conversations about creativity, mental health awareness, and self-care.

Join us during the opening reception as we celebrate the transformational power of Art with Grimaldi Art Gallery's new exhibition, Art. Joy. Beauty on December 2nd, 7–9 pm at 988 Columbus Ave. in Manhattan. We hope to see you there!

For more information visit: www.arttourinternational.com