Singapore's Humanitarian Assistance for Communities Affected by the Earthquake in West Java, Indonesia

The Singapore Government will contribute US$100,000 to the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) in support of the disaster relief and humanitarian efforts in West Java, Indonesia, following an earthquake on 21 November 2022. The contribution by the Singapore Government will supplement the SRC’s pledge of US$50,000 to support the immediate needs of those affected by the earthquake, including food, medical relief, and emergency shelter.

24 NOVEMBER 2022