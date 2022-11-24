INDUSTRY EXPERTS GATHER IN BRAZZAVILLE TO DELIBERATE ON THE FUTURE OF THE ENERGY

CIEHC | November 30 – 2 December 2022 at the Centre International de Conférence de Kintélé Brazzaville, Congo

INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS AND EXPERTS GATHER IN BRAZZAVILLE TO DELIBERATE ON THE FUTURE OF THE ENERGY, OIL AND GAS SECTOR IN CONGO & AFRICA.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AME Trade Ltd, in partnership with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo, are pleased to announce the 5th edition of the Congo’s International Oil & Conference and Exhibition, CIEHC 2022 will take place from November 30 – 2 December 2022 at the Centre International de Conférence de Kintélé Brazzaville, Congo. This edition follows the previous one held in feb 2020 in which over 650 delegates from 22 countries participated and over 45 companies exhibited their products and services.

The main theme of this year’s edition is “Congo’s energy transition: opportunities & challenges”

The CIEHC is a strategic event covering the opportunities and challenges associated with doing business in the Republic of Congo’s hydrocarbons sector. Since its first edition in 2011, CIEHC has proved itself as the Republic of Congo’s and Central Africa’s largest and longest-running oil and gas trade event. The principal goals of CIEHC are to encourage and promote the implementation of projects that will help the oil and gas sector achieve the government’s objectives of using the country’s hydrocarbon resources to sustainably diversify the economy, generate employment, technology transfer, build local capacity, improve the welfare of the people, stimulate itself in the energy transition and make Congo the oil and gas hub of the subregion.

CIEHC is an event that brings together all active energy operators and investors in Congo and the sub-region, including key stakeholders and experts from all over the world with interest in the sub-region, the main objectives of CIEHC5 are:

• Enable Exchange of knowledge and information

• Provide a forum for discussion and promotion of the industry in Congo

• Learn and hear first-hand plans and vision of the government for the sector

• To learn about the latest project updates and developments from international energy companies

• Provide space to promote your products and services

• To meet and network with key decision-makers

CIEHC 5 is holding Under the high patronage of H.E.M Denis SASSOU NGUESSO, President of the Republic of Congo, the event is taking place against the backdrop of renewed global interest in Congo and African Gas/LNG.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

• Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, APPO.

• Mirko Araldi, Country Director, Eni Congo

• Mr. Raoul OMINGA, General Manager, SNPC

• ITOUA Bruno Jean Richard, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo

• Aïssatou Sophie GLADIMA, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Republic of Sénégal.

• Gabriel OBIANG LIMA, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

• Didier BUDIMBU NTUBUANGA, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Democratic Republic of Congo.

• Mahamane SANI MAHAMADOU, Minister of Petroleum, Republic of Niger

• Arthur BERTRAND PIRI, Minister of Energy & Hydraulics, Central Africa Republic.

• NJ Ayuk, CEO, African Energy Chamber

• Andrea Scotti, LNG project interface Manager

• Tan Junfeng,Technical Director, WING WAH E&P

• Rabie BADJI, Director, Sonatrach.

• Hippolyte Christian Tchinianga, Advisor for the Gas Valorization and Development, Ministry of Hydrocarbons, Congo.

• Eric Raoul TAMEU KADJE, Regional Commercial and Business Developer Manager, Bureau Veritas.

• Serge Bouiti Viaudo, Director general, Cabinet SBV Consulting.

• Michel Okoko, Representative, EITI.

• Martin Oswald, Senior Gas Specialist, World Bank Group.

• Barthelemy Faye, Lawyer, Cleary Gotlieb.

• Mustapha CHEKOUR, Director of Transport, Transformation and Marketing of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Algeria.

• Eric IWOCHEWITSCH, Directeur Technique du Groupe, Perenco

• Arlette SOUDAN NONAULT, Minister of Environment and Congo Basin.

• Arturo Bellezza, Head of Division Biofuels, Eni Congo

• Rashid Ali Abdallah, Executive Director, AFREC.

• Engr. Irene Nkem Etiobhio, Senior Petroleum Industry Analyst, OPEC

• Jean-Jacques IKAMA, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Head of Department Hydrocarbons, Electricity, and Energy Transition

CIEHC, therefore, aims to provide the platform for regional and international stakeholders to connect, debate, discuss and interact on pertinent issues affecting the investment and development of hydrocarbons resources in Congo and the region.

Congo is currently the third oil-producing country in sub-Saharan Africa, and for this year holds the rotating presidency of the OPEC ministerial conference through its Minister of Hydrocarbons, Mr. Bruno Jean Richard ITOUA. Thanks to an attractive regulatory framework, numerous oil and gas projects, Congo remains an attractive investment destination for the industry.

With a participation of more than 500 people during the 2022 edition, CIEHC is undoubtedly the largest gathering of professionals in the oil and gas industry in Central Africa. The event features trade exhibition featuring top global industry brands allowing them the opportunity to showcase their products and services directly to key decision-makers in the oil and gas industry in Congo & the sub-region.

CIEHC 5 is sponsored by Lead sponsor: SNPC. Platinum Sponsors: TotalEnergies, AOGC, ENI

Gold Sponsor: Chevron, Perenco, Hemla. Silver Sponsor: Petrocongo Bronze sponsor: Kontinent Congo. Associate Sponsors: BCI, SLB, Deloitte, Wingwah, Olive Energy, CEC, VIVAL, Petroleum Industries Engineering, Africa Energy Week. Telecom Sponsor: Congo Telecom.

For further information, contact CIEHC's team.

Visit https://oilgascongo.com/

IRCAM

Khalifa NAING

Director and Manager IRCAM Congo

Address: 1456 Rue Lékoumou Plateau des 15ans

Tel: (+242) 06. 634 . 39. 32 / (+242) 05. 660. 60. 40

Email: khalifa.niang@ircamcongo.com