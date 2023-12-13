ChinaAMC honoured with 3 award titles for its asset, sustainable investment and ETF management performance in China

ChinaAMC is one of the largest fund management companies in China with $263 Billion in Assets Under Management ChinaAMC’s ESG team is integrated throughout the whole investment management, risk management, and corporate action processes. ChinaAMC is a pioneer mutual fund manager that has held over RMB300 billion in AUM of ETF consistently for the past 18 years. ChinaAMC is a leading asset management company in China. Its mission is to create long-term stable return for its investors. Through its efforts and investment stewardship, it helps grow companies and maximize value for all stakeholders. ChinaAMC established an ESG Committee in 2020, which takes the lead of all ESG issues in the company. In addition to engaging with its invested companies, ChinaAMC’s ESG team also communicate and engage with various market participants in China.

ChinaAMC wins -'Best Asset Management Company China 2023', 'Best Sustainable Investment Asset Management Company China 2023', and 'Best ETF Manager China 2023'

Through our knowledge of high-quality investment products and services and our ability to generate consistent, long-term returns on investments, we continue to encourage responsible investing.” — Li Yimei, Chief Executive Officer of China Asset Management Company

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Magazine, a UAE-based online publishing company, has honored China Asset Management Co., Ltd., with the titles, ‘Best Asset Management Company China 2023’, ‘Best Sustainable Investment Asset Management Company China 2023’, and ‘Best ETF Manager China 2023’.

The award titles were announced on account of the company’s tremendous services in asset management, evaluation, and sustainability, to China’s organizations.

The China Asset Management Co., Ltd., often known as ChinaAMC, has been able to hold onto the top spot in China's asset management market since its founding in April 1998. It is the leading asset manager in China with US$263 billion in Assets Under Management or AUM as of September 30, 2023. With around 400 retail funds supported by one of the biggest investment research teams, the firm has gained the title of being one of the greatest asset management companies.

ChinaAMC has expanded its network globally. It provides services to banks, insurance firms, sovereign wealth funds, and central banks from Europe, North and Latin America, as well as in the Asia-Pacific. In order to give foreign customers access to the Chinese market, ChinaAMC also cooperates with its international partners to launch offshore mutual funds. The company also offers sustainable investment in the asset management industry of China. ChinaAMC is dedicated to advancing ethical investing.

Its investing methodology incorporates ESG, which is key to its investment philosophy. In 2017, the company joined the UN PRI as the first full-service Chinese asset manager, and in 2020, it introduced the first China Equity ESG UCITS fund. The company is also the first China-based asset management company to exclusively announce the operational aim of ‘carbon neutrality’ and its accompanying execution strategy. Headquartered in Beijing, the company invests in public equities and fixed-income markets and employs over 280 investment specialists to provide thorough research coverage. The investment team concentrates on long-term issues that they anticipate will continue to drive the Chinese economy for the next five to ten years, such as consumption upgrading, advanced manufacturing, technology, and carbon neutrality.

ChinaAMC is one of the largest fund families in China. It is considered as one of the first managers of closed-ended and open-ended funds, founded in 1998 and 2001 respectively. Moreover, the company is also the first to launch ETFs in 2004 and is the Asian Bond Fund China Fund's sole investment manager. It is evolving with China’s asset management industry and leading its innovation. ChinaAMC has a local advantage because of their on-site research capabilities to gather detailed first-hand information, which also enables it to speak with authorities and legislators while also gathering detailed information firsthand. The business provides investment managers with access to the National Social Security Fund, corporate annuities, listed open-end funds (LOF), qualified domestic institutional investor (QDII) funds, qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII) funds, and other financial products. Moreover, the business was first in its sector to introduce the investment tenet of 'Research Creates Value'.

Shankar Shivaprasad, Editor of International Business Magazine, justified the award title, “We are honored to support ChinaAMC and its mission for a higher quality of life for future generations. It is one of the top fund management businesses in China. The Chinese industry has shown tremendous appreciation for the efforts done by ChinaAMC to promote its ESG aspirations. We believe that ChinaAMC could pivot the next big disruption in the wealth management sector of China and the investment sector of Asia.”

The Chief Executive Officer of China Asset Management Company, Li Yimei, comments, “This honor from International Business Magazine serves as another confirmation of our efforts and commitment to giving our customers the finest service possible. This designation would only motivate our staff and our investment partners to work harder and set more ambitious targets for the future. We want to inform companies about the potential value-boosting effects of reporting more of their positive ESG activities. Through our knowledge of high-quality investment products and services and our ability to generate consistent, long-term returns on investments, we continue to encourage a culture of responsible investing.”

China Asset Management Company (ChinaAMC) is a leading asset manager in China. With USD 263 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of September 30, 2023, it is one of the largest asset managers in China. It is the largest equity ETF manager in China, accounting for nearly a quarter of China’s equity ETF market. Headquartered in Beijing, it has built its presence throughout China and a subsidiary in Hong Kong--China Asset Management Company (Hong Kong). It serves 216 million individual investors and over 240,000 institutional investors in and out of China.

Website: https://en.chinaamc.com/

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. It delivers the latest news from the financial world and keenly promotes innovative solutions in the industry.

Website: https://intlbm.com/