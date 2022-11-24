Submit Release
Royalton// DUI II

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B2005319

TROOPER: Jordan                                                                       

STATION: Royalton                  

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: November 22, 2022, at 1541hours

LOCATION: Brookfield

VIOLATION: DUI II

 

ACCUSED: Kelly Ann Collins

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mashpee, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/22/2022 at approximately 1541 hours, a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 89 was driving erratically. The vehicle was pulled over and after a subsequent investigation, the operator displayed several indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. The operator was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing.

 

The operator was then released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

 

LODGED: N  

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2022 at 1230pm

 

 

           

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

