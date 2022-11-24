St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1-CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006771

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/23/2022 at approximately 2310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Machia Rd by William Rd, Highgate VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Logan Beauregard

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/23/22 at approximately 2310 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash into a tree in the location of Machia Rd by William Rd in Highgate. The operator was identified as Logan Beauregard (43) of Milton, and displayed indicators of alcohol impairment. Beauregard was first evaluated by EMS for precautionary reasons due to the crash, and then screened for DUI. Beauregard was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Beauregard was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.