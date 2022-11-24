Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,767 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1-CRASH

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2006771

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/23/2022 at approximately 2310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Machia Rd by William Rd, Highgate VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Logan Beauregard                                            

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 11/23/22 at approximately 2310 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash into a tree in the location of Machia Rd by William Rd in Highgate. The operator was identified as Logan Beauregard (43) of Milton, and displayed indicators of alcohol impairment. Beauregard was first evaluated by EMS for precautionary reasons due to the crash, and then screened for DUI. Beauregard was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

 

 Beauregard was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1-CRASH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.