St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1-CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006771
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/23/2022 at approximately 2310 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Machia Rd by William Rd, Highgate VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Logan Beauregard
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/23/22 at approximately 2310 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash into a tree in the location of Machia Rd by William Rd in Highgate. The operator was identified as Logan Beauregard (43) of Milton, and displayed indicators of alcohol impairment. Beauregard was first evaluated by EMS for precautionary reasons due to the crash, and then screened for DUI. Beauregard was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Beauregard was later released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.