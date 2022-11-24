Global Feed Binders Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Feed Binders Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Feed Binders Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Feed Binders Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the feed binders market share to reach a value of $5.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The feed binders industry is expected to grow to $6.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The increasing consumption of livestock-based products is expected to propel the growth of the feed binders market going forward.

Feed Binders Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the feed binder market. Major companies operating in the feed binders market are focused on developing new products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2020, CRA-VAC Industries Inc., a Canada-based feed binder manufacturer, launched Protein-Plus Halal, an innovative halal pellet binder with an excellent amino acid profile that is also a pork-product-free binder. Protein-Plus Halal is specially designed and developed for feed manufacturers in areas where halal goods are desirable, if not required.

Feed Binders Market Overview

The feed binder market consists of sales of feed binder products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to keep feed components intact to maintain the structure and consistency of the feed and prevent the decomposition of feed ingredients. They are also used to improve livestock health, reduce livestock diseases, and improve the stability of the feed. Feed binders refer to the ingredients added to the feed to enhance the livestock's feed performance.

Feed Binders Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Feed Binders Market Segmentation

• By Type: Lignosulfonates, Plant Gums and Starches, Gelatin and Other Hydrocolloids, Molasses, Clay, Other Types

• By Source: Natural, Synthetic

• By Application: Moists, Pellets, Crumbles

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Emsland-Starke Gmbh, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Roquette Freres, Borregaard ASA, CP Kelco Inc., Cra-Vac Industries Inc

Feed Binders Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides feed binders global market outlook and in-depth feed binders global market research. The market report analyzes feed binders global market size, feed binders market segments, feed binders market growth drivers, feed binders market growth across geographies, and feed binders market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

