EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior & Lead Auditor Online Training with Voice Over is available from Sofema

Ideal training for new Quality Assurance / Compliance professionalsSOFIA, BULGARIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to present a Quality Assurance program with 5 separate courses – each one with a certificate:
EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior and Lead Auditor with VO
What subjects are covered in the EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior and Lead Auditor training package?
The program is divided into 5 separate courses each one with Instructors Voice over:
- Part 1 EASA Regulatory and Compliance Introduction & Airworthiness Standards
This course focuses on the following key elements related to EASA Compliant Quality Assurance Introduction, Regulatory Framework, Airworthiness Principles, and Audit Requirements Related to EASA Reg 965, Part 145 & Part M Compliance Systems.
- Part 2 Compliance Auditing – Best Practice and Advanced Auditing Techniques
This course focuses on the following key elements related to EASA Compliant Quality Assurance, EASA Compliance Monitoring Principles and Practices, QMS & SMS relationships, Quality Audit Process Management, Advanced Quality Auditing Techniques, Delivering Performance Audits.
- Part 3 Quality Assurance, Competence Responsibilities Communication & Challenges
Be able to consider how an EASA compliant Management System functions as well as the roles and responsibilities within the compliance Environment
This course focuses on the following key elements related to EASA Compliant Quality Assurance & EASA Quality Assurance Competence Management, Audit Communication, Quality Auditing of SMS, and how to Ensure the Effectiveness of QC Management.
- Part 4 Risk, Root Cause, Investigation & Analysis
Gain a full understanding regarding the various techniques for effective auditing across the business including the identification of systemic failures as opposed to simple compliance type audit findings.
- Part 5 Delivering a Best Practice Quality Assurance System
Understand the various techniques for effective auditing across the business including the identification of systemic failures as opposed to simple compliance-type audit findings.
This course focuses on the following elements - Creating an Audit Schedule, Measuring Internal Quality Standards, Checklists Management, Development and Validation, Auditing Management of Change, Creating Audit Reports and Corrective Actions, and Management Evaluation.
Who is the Voice Over Instructor?
Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation Services is the Voice Over Instructor – Steve has over 30 years of practical commercial auditing experience across multiple domains.
How much does the training cost?
- Thanks to SOL economy of scale the program is available currently as a discounted package for €267.50.
- This year Sofema Online will complete over 23,000 enrollments which is why we can offer such exceptional prices.
- Additional Corporate Discount available with the Privileged Training Partner Program.
