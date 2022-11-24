Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,634 in the last 365 days.

EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior & Lead Auditor Online Training with Voice Over is available from Sofema

EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior & Lead Auditor Online Training with Voice Over

EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior & Lead Auditor Online Training with Voice Over

Ideal training for new Quality Assurance / Compliance professionals

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to present a Quality Assurance program with 5 separate courses – each one with a certificate:

EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior and Lead Auditor with VO

What subjects are covered in the EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior and Lead Auditor training package?

The program is divided into 5 separate courses each one with Instructors Voice over:

- Part 1 EASA Regulatory and Compliance Introduction & Airworthiness Standards

This course focuses on the following key elements related to EASA Compliant Quality Assurance Introduction, Regulatory Framework, Airworthiness Principles, and Audit Requirements Related to EASA Reg 965, Part 145 & Part M Compliance Systems.

- Part 2 Compliance Auditing – Best Practice and Advanced Auditing Techniques

This course focuses on the following key elements related to EASA Compliant Quality Assurance, EASA Compliance Monitoring Principles and Practices, QMS & SMS relationships, Quality Audit Process Management, Advanced Quality Auditing Techniques, Delivering Performance Audits.

- Part 3 Quality Assurance, Competence Responsibilities Communication & Challenges

Be able to consider how an EASA compliant Management System functions as well as the roles and responsibilities within the compliance Environment
This course focuses on the following key elements related to EASA Compliant Quality Assurance & EASA Quality Assurance Competence Management, Audit Communication, Quality Auditing of SMS, and how to Ensure the Effectiveness of QC Management.

- Part 4 Risk, Root Cause, Investigation & Analysis

Gain a full understanding regarding the various techniques for effective auditing across the business including the identification of systemic failures as opposed to simple compliance type audit findings.

- Part 5 Delivering a Best Practice Quality Assurance System

Understand the various techniques for effective auditing across the business including the identification of systemic failures as opposed to simple compliance-type audit findings.
This course focuses on the following elements - Creating an Audit Schedule, Measuring Internal Quality Standards, Checklists Management, Development and Validation, Auditing Management of Change, Creating Audit Reports and Corrective Actions, and Management Evaluation.

Who is the Voice Over Instructor?

Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation Services is the Voice Over Instructor – Steve has over 30 years of practical commercial auditing experience across multiple domains.

How much does the training cost?
- Thanks to SOL economy of scale the program is available currently as a discounted package for €267.50.
- This year Sofema Online will complete over 23,000 enrollments which is why we can offer such exceptional prices.
- Additional Corporate Discount available with the Privileged Training Partner Program.

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

EASA Compliant Aviation Quality Assurance Senior & Lead Auditor Online Training with Voice Over is available from Sofema

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.