Annabelle Kajbaf celebrates her 10th anniversary in the international journalism industry
10 years working and writing for the most prestigious fashion publications around the globe
“My work at the Associated Press in London back from 2013 to 2016 really helped me understand the business of fashion”.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annabelle had been a Fashion journalist for the past 10 years and has been specializing in innovative fashion and social impact since 2013. She studied at Sorbonne Paris University and graduated from Paris CFJ Journalism school and is currently located in Los Angeles.
— Annabelle Kajbaf
Annabelle Kajbaf has worked as a Sustainable Fashion Journalist throughout the world from Paris, to Bangkok, Tel Aviv, London and Los Angeles.
Her works have been published at the Associated Press, The Guardian, Buzzfeed, NPR, Monocle, Harper Bazaar’s Vietnam, Cosmopolitan Bulgaria and Glamour Magazine Bulgaria. She is currently a press correspondent for France's biggest publisher Bayard Presse.
Annabelle also has been invited as a guest journalist and a conference speaker, in previous years, from General Assembly in London to the FIT New York, Passages in Phoenix, Talent Land in Mexico, Lund University in Sweden and has been invited to speak at numerous events at the NYFW. She is now a leader in the sustainable fashion media industry .
Spotted by Elle France and Grazia France, Annabelle’s broad network has inspired her to start a journalism career, focusing on social impact and fashion. She worked at Fashion Network in Paris as a social media manager and has been doing fashion journalism for more than 15 years.
“My work at the Associated Press in London back from 2013 to 2016 really helped me understand the business of fashion”. “I started covering fashion shows, from Vivienne Westwood to Temperley. I was fortunate enough to explore the world of Paris fashion while being a social media manager for Fashion Network, going to Heider Heickmann, Yoshi Yamamoto and more. Last but not least, I enjoyed going to the NYFW in 2012 while interning for Marie Saeki PR. It gave me a great insight into this industry's work” she recalls.
“It took me a few years to build my own career, not only did I need some self-confidence but also building my network – which takes time. And obviously, some knowledge in the sustainability fashion industry.”
“I am proud to say I only interview talents with a story, which is rare nowadays. People who have a craft, people who share people who have a skill. It is who has a story to tell and who is using crafts to tell a story who fascinates me.”
Continues: “I don’t pretend to be apart from the others, only to interview respectful and kind designers who are conscious of their impact on Earth.”
“I don’t believe in direct luck but more in “indirect” luck – each energy you are sending will eventually come back to you like a boomerang. This is why I have had the opportunity to write for prestigious media and make life long friends"
TheWoodPr
Image PR
email us here
Annabelle Kajbaf fashion journalist reel 2022