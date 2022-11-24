Global Industrial Insulation Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

Industrial Insulation Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Industrial Insulation Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the industrial insulation market to reach a value of $4.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The industrial insulation global market is expected to grow to $5.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The increasing power and energy requirements are expected to propel the growth of the industrial insulation global market going forward.

Industrial Insulation Market Trends

Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial insulation market. Major companies operating in the industrial insulation global market are coming up with new products to reduce energy consumption and reduce harmful impacts on the environment. For instance, in January 2020, Owens Corning, a US-based industrial insulation provider, launched next-generation fibreglass made with safe, proven ingredients that naturally resist fire and do not support mould growth, with no formaldehyde and no fire retardants added to the fibreglass by PureFiber technology, that delivers improved recovery and stiffness for a faster install.

Industrial Insulation Market Overview

The industrial insulation global market consists of the sale of industrial insulation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to control the surface temperature for personal protection, prevent corrosion of cold surfaces due to condensation, and increase fire protection. Industrial insulation refers to a barrier to the progression or transmission of any form of energy through the insulated surfaces.

Industrial Insulation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Form: Pipe, Blanket, Board, Other Forms

By Material: Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Plastic foams, Other Materials

By End-Use Industry: Power, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Petrochemical, Cement, Food and Beverage, Other End-Use Industries

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Owens Corning, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Knauf Insulation, Kingspan Group PLC, Armacell International SA, Johns Manville, Nichias Corporation, Insulcon BV, Promat (ETEX Group), Aspen Aerogels Inc, Cabot Corporation, NMC Deutschland GmbH

Industrial Insulation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides industrial insulation market analysis and in-depth industrial insulation market research. The market report analyzes industrial insulation market size, industrial insulation market segments, industrial insulation market trends, industrial insulation market growth drivers, industrial insulation global market growth across geographies, and industrial insulation global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

