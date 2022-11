Macao’s composite interest rates – 3rd Quarter 2022

MACAU, November 24 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally increased in the third quarter of 2022.

At end-September 2022, the composite interest rates for MOP and HKD rose 32 basis points and 66 basis points, from 0.56% and 1.05% at end-June 2022 to 0.88% and 1.71% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

Detailed information about the composite interest rates of Macao is available in the latest time series.

