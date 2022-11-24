Digital Wallet Infrastructure platform Liminal integrates with XinFin XDC Network
The integration will ensure asset security for blockchain projects built on the XinFin XDC Network platform with exclusive benefits from Liminal.
Liminal is working towards making digital assets safer and more rewarding for individuals & businesses without compromising on security & ownership.”SINGAPORE, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating a highly secure environment for digital assets for retail and institutional investors, the digital wallet infrastructure platform ‘Liminal’ has successfully completed integration with ‘XinFin XDC Network’. The prime objective behind this integration is to allow investors a secure and efficient DeFi service experience on #XDCNetwork using #Liminal’s #selfcustody platform.
As a part of this integration, the Hybrid blockchain platform ‘XinFin’ and #Liminal has introduced a Partner program. Under this program, projects built on XinFin #XDCNetwork will now be able to access Liminal’s platform at highly subsidised price points along with some additional benefits. Liminal will further help projects built on the #XDCNetwork blockchain design an efficient and secure wallet infrastructure that is regulatory compliant, which includes AML checks, travel rules, and CCSS compliance.
Commenting on this integration, Manan Vora, SVP - of Strategy & Operations, Liminal said, “Liminal is dedicatedly working towards making digital assets safer and more rewarding for individuals and businesses without compromising in terms of security and ownership. We are delighted to partner with XinFin for this flagship partnership program.”
Projects applying for the partner program (https://www.lmnl.app/xinfin-partner-program/) will be able to avail #Liminal’s custody platform with additional features like:
- Zero costs associated with the benefit of AML Integration and CCSS compliance consultation.
- Consultation services on Wallet Operations, Security, and Compliance. Along with Wallet Recovery Training, Set-up assistance, and Premium Support.
- Ledger Nano X devices to protect their investments.
- Save thousands of dollars and enjoy paying the lowest possible gas fee and efficient transaction settlement irrespective of the network status.
- Pricing: Get flat 70% discount on the standard pricing (USD 3000 per month) and only pay USD 890 per month. Also, enjoy Liminal credits worth USD 100K per user at USD 299 instead of USD 499
- Insured #Liminal Key: Liminal key has full insurance coverage of USD 50 million Canopius (Lloyds of London).
#Liminal is an ISO 27001 & 27701 and SOC 2 Type1 and Type2 certified entity securing a universal wallet management experience for several blockchains through their Vaults.
About Liminal
Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.
About XinFin XDC Network
The XinFin XDC Network is an open-source, carbon-neutral, enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible, Layer 1 blockchain that has been operationally successful since 2019. The network obtains consensus via a specially delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) technique that allows for 2-second transaction times, near-zero gas expenses ($0.0001), over 2000 TPS, and interoperability with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards. The XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases that are secure, scalable, and highly efficient.
