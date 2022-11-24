British School Manila’s Taguig Scholars gather to celebrate their achievements
BSM Taguig Scholarship Programme supports academically excellent Taguig high school students to obtain higher education.
Our pride in the successful way the scholars have grasped the opportunity offered to them is superseded only by the scholars’ incredible efforts to make the most of that opportunity.”TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British School Manila Taguig Scholarship Programme (BSMTSP) recently held their first in-person gathering since the pandemic, titled “Champions Beyond Restrictions”. The event was held at the school’s BGC campus and gave current BSM Taguig Scholars the chance to meet and connect with scholars from other Batches.
— Martin van der Linde, Head of School
In line with the British School Manila’s Vision and Mission, the BSM Taguig Scholarship Programme aims to support academically excellent Taguig high school students to obtain higher education from the very best schools in Metro Manila, with the goal of addressing the limited choice and opportunities that scholars experience due to financial hardship.
The programme, which is funded by the school, not only provides full financial assistance for students but also supports and guides them throughout their schooling and in their career development. Scholars are provided with everything that they require to excel in their chosen subjects, in the past this has included laptops and other equipment relevant to their field of study. Scholars also receive support in sessions tailored to their Batch’s needs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BSM Taguig Scholars held gatherings online. Many reported that the uncertainty, stress and anxiety they were experiencing during the pandemic was impacting their efforts to stay on track with their academic studies. In response, well-being workshops with sessions teaching the scholars how to manage and support their mental health and well-being were arranged.
Martin van der Linde, Head of School, commented “Our pride in the successful way the scholars have grasped the opportunity offered to them is superseded only by the scholars’ incredible efforts to make the most of that opportunity. The British School Manila is proud to offer such a special programme.”
Scholarships cover studies from senior high school until college/university and have supported scholars in advancing their knowledge in Business, Engineering, Science, Fine Arts, Education as well as many other subjects.
In the 17 years the Programme has been running, the 12 Batches of students have produced 4 Magna cum Laude, 8 cum Laude, one Executive Dean’s List, one Gold Awardee and a host of other academic and leadership awardees. The Programme is currently supporting 20 BSM Taguig scholars, from senior high school to university.
Daniela Castro, a BSMTSP scholar shared, “The programme inspired me to give back and help my community. It allowed me to be more driven and continue to do my part as a responsible student and an instrument to help and motivate other people to contribute meaningfully to our community.”
After graduation, scholars have moved into a variety of notable roles including:
- Director/Incorporator of an IT firm
- Owner of a startup email marketing agency
- Assistant Vice President for Finance and Admin for a motor corporation
- Assistant Manager for Advisory-Risk Consulting of a well-known accounting firm
- Senior Field Engineer and Junior Assistant Manager at a premiere universal bank
- Accounting Manager at the country branch of an integrated offshore company
- Registered nurse in a private hospital in California, USA
- Subject Coordinator of a public school
British School Manila Taguig Scholars are selected from a list of eligible applicants provided by DepEd Taguig-Pateros thanks to a partnership between the two organisations.
