Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,678 in the last 365 days.

British School Manila’s Taguig Scholars gather to celebrate their achievements

British School Manila Taguig Scholarship Programme

BSM's scholars gather for an afternoon of celebrating each other's achievements

BSM Taguig Scholars

BSM Taguig Scholarship Programme scholars with Head of School and Social Responsibility Governor

BSM Taguig Scholars during the event

BSMTSP scholars working on activities during the event

BSM Taguig Scholarship Programme supports academically excellent Taguig high school students to obtain higher education.

Our pride in the successful way the scholars have grasped the opportunity offered to them is superseded only by the scholars’ incredible efforts to make the most of that opportunity.”
— Martin van der Linde, Head of School
TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British School Manila Taguig Scholarship Programme (BSMTSP) recently held their first in-person gathering since the pandemic, titled “Champions Beyond Restrictions”. The event was held at the school’s BGC campus and gave current BSM Taguig Scholars the chance to meet and connect with scholars from other Batches.

In line with the British School Manila’s Vision and Mission, the BSM Taguig Scholarship Programme aims to support academically excellent Taguig high school students to obtain higher education from the very best schools in Metro Manila, with the goal of addressing the limited choice and opportunities that scholars experience due to financial hardship.

The programme, which is funded by the school, not only provides full financial assistance for students but also supports and guides them throughout their schooling and in their career development. Scholars are provided with everything that they require to excel in their chosen subjects, in the past this has included laptops and other equipment relevant to their field of study. Scholars also receive support in sessions tailored to their Batch’s needs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BSM Taguig Scholars held gatherings online. Many reported that the uncertainty, stress and anxiety they were experiencing during the pandemic was impacting their efforts to stay on track with their academic studies. In response, well-being workshops with sessions teaching the scholars how to manage and support their mental health and well-being were arranged.

Martin van der Linde, Head of School, commented “Our pride in the successful way the scholars have grasped the opportunity offered to them is superseded only by the scholars’ incredible efforts to make the most of that opportunity. The British School Manila is proud to offer such a special programme.”

Scholarships cover studies from senior high school until college/university and have supported scholars in advancing their knowledge in Business, Engineering, Science, Fine Arts, Education as well as many other subjects.

In the 17 years the Programme has been running, the 12 Batches of students have produced 4 Magna cum Laude, 8 cum Laude, one Executive Dean’s List, one Gold Awardee and a host of other academic and leadership awardees. The Programme is currently supporting 20 BSM Taguig scholars, from senior high school to university.

Daniela Castro, a BSMTSP scholar shared, “The programme inspired me to give back and help my community. It allowed me to be more driven and continue to do my part as a responsible student and an instrument to help and motivate other people to contribute meaningfully to our community.”

After graduation, scholars have moved into a variety of notable roles including:

- Director/Incorporator of an IT firm
- Owner of a startup email marketing agency
- Assistant Vice President for Finance and Admin for a motor corporation
- Assistant Manager for Advisory-Risk Consulting of a well-known accounting firm
- Senior Field Engineer and Junior Assistant Manager at a premiere universal bank
- Accounting Manager at the country branch of an integrated offshore company
- Registered nurse in a private hospital in California, USA
- Subject Coordinator of a public school

British School Manila Taguig Scholars are selected from a list of eligible applicants provided by DepEd Taguig-Pateros thanks to a partnership between the two organisations.

Bea Gabuya
The British School Manila
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

British School Manila’s Taguig Scholars gather to celebrate their achievements

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.