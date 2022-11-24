XPON achieves Google Cloud Premier Partner status

XPON Technology Pty Ltd (ASX:XPN)

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPON Technology Pty Ltd (ASX:XPN), today announced that it had become a Google Cloud Premier Partner giving its customers the ability to drive more value from their data and unlock exponential growth.

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, XPON provides its clients with a complete solution through seamless integration of partner technology on Google Cloud and helps them realise the value of their data, with advanced analytics and AI/ML, in a privacy-first environment. As a Premier Partner, XPON, through its deep solution expertise, enables a business’ complete confidence in tackling the toughest challenges and ensuring resilience and growth.

The Premier Partner status underscores XPON's capabilities in consistently executing value quickly to customers through its depth of product knowledge and capability in data integrations, data warehouse modernisation, and marketing technology.

“We’re excited to continue the great work we’ve been doing within the Google Cloud Partner ecosystem,” said Matt Forman, founder and Managing Director of XPON Technologies Group. “Implementing Google Cloud’s technology is a key opportunity for businesses that want to scale in a privacy-safe, customer-centric way.”

XPON (ASX:XPN) is a founder-led Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to corporate and mid-sized enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe.

We strive to unlock exponential growth for our colleagues, customers, partners, communities, and shareholders. Our mission is to help customers better leverage their First Party data by deploying the XPON Marketing & CX technology stack and accelerating the modernisation of their marketing and customer experience capabilities.