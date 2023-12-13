XPON TECHNOLOGIES Achieves the Marketing Analytics Partner specialisation via Google Cloud Premier Partnership

XPON Technologies Group LTD (ASX:XPN)

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPON Technologies Group Ltd (ASX: XPN) (XPON or the Company), a founder-led marketing technology and cloud business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses, is pleased to announce that it has achieved special recognition as an expert Marketing Analytics Partner as part of the Google Premier Partner program.

XPON achieved this specialised partner status through its deep knowledge of Google Cloud products and by demonstrating advanced product implementation and solution design expertise with business partners, including OFX, which XPON delivered a scalable marketing data warehouse and advanced analytics ecosystem using Google Cloud. This was part of a broader engagement which leveraged the enterprise data capability of XPON’s proprietary Wondaris® platform, natively integrated with Google Cloud to act as an infinitely scalable environment to leverage and manage 1st party data to drive more effective marketing and better customer experiences.

Furthermore, the engagement enabled:

27% increase in annual customer registrations

21% decrease in cost per acquisition

21% increase in conversion rate

“We are really proud of this team achievement,” Chief Revenue Officer Chris Rozic explains. “For XPON, achieving Google Cloud Specialisation demonstrates not only our solid command over Google’s martech stack but also our commitment to partnering with our clients to deliver cloud-based marketing technology solutions that create value for the long-term.”

To achieve Specialisation level accreditation in the Google Cloud Partner Program, partner companies must demonstrate excellence in developing and delivering marketing analytics solutions using Google Cloud computing technology. Specific products XPON leveraged to achieve this status include:

BigQuery

Vertex AI

Looker

CloudML

AutoML

Pub/Sub

Dataflow

Dataproc

The achievement makes XPON one of two companies currently recognised by the Google Cloud Partner program at this level of excellence in the ANZ region.

ABOUT XPON

XPON (ASX:XPN) is a Marketing technology company that helps businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UK improve their marketing and customer experience.

Our products and services create better ROI for businesses by:

– Improving targeting and measurement to increase marketing effectiveness

– Using data and technology to deliver more personalised and profitable customer experiences

Learn more about XPON products and services including WondarisⓇ and HoloscribeⓇ at xpon.ai.

