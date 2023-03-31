XPON Technologies Appoints Lisa Young as Group Chief Financial Officer

XPON Technologies Group LTD (ASX:XPN)

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XPON Technologies Group Ltd (ASX: XPN) (XPON or the Company), a founder-led marketing technology and cloud business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Lisa Young as Group CFO.

Lisa is an experienced CFO in the digital media sector, with over 11 years’ experience in CFO and senior finance positions. She is currently the CFO at Price Attack Retail Group and prior to that, she was CFO of ASX-Listed Macquarie Media Limited for seven years, which was acquired by Nine Entertainment via Fairfax Media Limited in 2019. Lisa has also held senior positions with the Daily Mail Group and was a Director of Commercial Radio Australia Limited.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Matt Forman said, “I am delighted that Lisa has agreed to join XPON as our Group Chief Financial Officer. Lisa’s extensive experience in the finance and digital media areas will be a great addition to the XPON team as we embark on our growth journey. We look forward to her joining the XPON team.”

Ms. Young will commence with XPON on 15 May 2023, as part of a handover from retiring Group CFO, Ms. Leanne Wolski, as previously announced by the Company.