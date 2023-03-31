XPON Technologies Appoints Lisa Young as Group Chief Financial Officer

XPON Technologies Group LTD (ASX:XPN)

Lisa’s extensive experience in the finance and digital media areas will be a great addition to the XPON team as we embark on our growth journey. We look forward to her joining the XPON team.”
— Matt Forman, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XPON Technologies Group Ltd (ASX: XPN) (XPON or the Company), a founder-led marketing technology and cloud business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Lisa Young as Group CFO.

Lisa is an experienced CFO in the digital media sector, with over 11 years’ experience in CFO and senior finance positions. She is currently the CFO at Price Attack Retail Group and prior to that, she was CFO of ASX-Listed Macquarie Media Limited for seven years, which was acquired by Nine Entertainment via Fairfax Media Limited in 2019. Lisa has also held senior positions with the Daily Mail Group and was a Director of Commercial Radio Australia Limited.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Matt Forman said, “I am delighted that Lisa has agreed to join XPON as our Group Chief Financial Officer. Lisa’s extensive experience in the finance and digital media areas will be a great addition to the XPON team as we embark on our growth journey. We look forward to her joining the XPON team.”

Ms. Young will commence with XPON on 15 May 2023, as part of a handover from retiring Group CFO, Ms. Leanne Wolski, as previously announced by the Company.

Jennifer Killian
XPON Technologies Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

XPON Technologies Appoints Lisa Young as Group Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jennifer Killian
XPON Technologies Group
Company/Organization
XPON Technologies Group
33 Longland Street, L2
Newstead, 4006
Australia
+61 411 597 346
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

XPON Technologies Group (ASX:XPN) ("XPON") is a founder-led Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Europe. We strive to unlock exponential growth for our colleagues, customers, partners, communities, and shareholders. Our people implement a solid cloud foundation that helps our customers better leverage their First Party data, and our technology enables our customers to deliver a more valuable, personalised, and secure customer experience. Xpon is a remote-first organisation, with more than 140 talented colleagues around the globe. We are united in our purpose and Core Values - and approach our work knowing that we can realise Limitless Potential when we are Brave Enough; Lead with Curiosity; Own It; and Grow Together.

More From This Author
XPON Technologies Appoints Lisa Young as Group Chief Financial Officer
XPON achieves Google Cloud Premier Partner status
View All Stories From This Author