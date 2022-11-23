Listen to The Doors' Previously Unreleased Song, 'Paris Blues'

23 Nov 2022

The Doors have just released the song 'Paris Blues', the band's 'last unknown unissued studio recording.'

The new album will be of the same title, Paris Blues, a limited edition blues-themed compilation released on 25 November. It will include two previously unheard live recordings of Robby Krieger and Jim Morrison performing at a benefit for Norman Mailer's mayoral campaign on 31 May, 1969, also covered within the book.







'Personally, I could not get enough of Jim's writing: "Cars crawl past all stuffed with eyes, street lights shed their hollow glow. Your brain seems bruised with numb surprise. Still one place to go. Let me sleep all night in your soul kitchen." I mean, that is like fucking nothing I've ever heard in a rock song.' - John Densmore

A Guide to the Labyrinth opens up the Morrison vaults, a large-format main volume presents more than 600 pages of poetry, lyrics, essays and ideas, both typeset and in Morrison's own handwriting throughout. Illustrated with over a hundred rare photographs, drawings, and items of memorabilia, Morrison's commentary narrates the collection, sourced from archival interviews. Exclusive, new text from his close friends and fellow musicians adds further insight.

This signed and numbered, craftsman-bound edition is accompanied by spoken word recordings on a special 7" vinyl pressing, plus two actual-size reproduction notebooks, never-before-seen from the Jim Morrison archives.