MyLand Earth Metaverse Kicks Off the 2022 FIFA World Cup NFT Contest
MyLand Metaverse™ continues its journey of creating world-class travel destinations and Metaverse location based event space for engaging experiences
Join the MyLand Metaverse™ community on Discord to predict your favorites, the upsets and the final winner of FIFA 2022 World Cup to win free Metaverse land NFTs and in-game tokens!”SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyLand Metaverse™, a technology leader in Earth-based Metaverse development and global wildlife conservation, announces the MyLand Metaverse FIFA 2022 Winner Pick Contest. Contestants will pick the winner of one or more 2022 FIFA matches that start with quarter finals. Winners of the contest will win free Metaverse land and in-game tokens on www.myland.earth the MyLand Metaverse™Platform.
“It’s so exciting that you can feel the rivalry and the tension as the kickoff game of FIFA 2022 just started this Sunday. Brazil and France are the two favorites for the crown of FIFA this year ! Join the MyLand Metaverse™ community on Discord to select your favorites, to anticipate the upsets and to pick the final winner of FIFA this year ending with winning free Metaverse land NFTs and in-game tokens!” Kevin McInerney says, the Project Leader of MyLand Metaverse™ Project. “MyLand Earth Metaverse Project gives the content builders and investors the unique opportunity to invest in and build the next generation Web 3 Metaverse world on pristine MyLand Digital Earth.”
Global gamers, application developers, digital content creators and Metaverse enthusiasts flocked to the MyLand Metaverse™ website on www.myland.earth for the July 4th weekend platform launch this year, and will now participate in MyLand-FIFA 2022 Winner Pick Contest.
With a successful platform launch, MyLand Metaverse™ continues on its path to build the Metaverse world. With a community of content creators that contains online gaming, Metaverse developers and Blockchain users, MyLand Metaverse Project Team launched the first-in-the-market 3D Navigation on the MyLand Platform.
MyLand's virtual real estate and Metaverse land lot ownership presents investors with a unique opportunity to participate in an Earth-based Metaverse development project. Since its June 28th gaming platform launch, over 80,000 virtual land lots in NFTs were sold in the first month of the launch. Global gamers, application developers, digital content creators and Metaverse enthusiasts gathered to witness the birth of MyLand Metaverse™ website www.myland.earth for a unique digital Earth design, future Metaverse development plan, and cost-effective land availability.
MyLand Metaverse™ plans to create world-class travel destinations and the Metaverse meeting/event space for online users and organizations. Users will be able to enjoy Metaverse immersive tours of such natural landmarks the Himalayas and the Eiffel Tower, etc, or an international concert from the comfort of their living rooms anywhere in the world. Enterprises and government entities will revolutionize their operations, marketing, sales and customer support in all aspects of their businesses on MyLand Platform. Organizational interactions and meetings in MyLand Metaverse will move beyond the traditional 2D video communication. Companies will be able to establish their connections and communication for teams and departments, partners and customers to collaborate through fully operational 3D digital Metaverse. This will be a highly engaging and immersive experience, while mirroring a specific location on the Earth.
The MyLand Metaverse 3D Navigation System is the first among Earth-based Metaverse platforms. MyLand is positioned to be the technology leader in global Earth-based 3D and VR Metaverse development.
3D navigating allows a much more fascinating and visually-engaging scene of land locations, all delivered by the users’ computer mouse. The investor may want to create a virtual art gallery. It delivers a next-level realism for MyLand Metaverse™, giving a remarkable verisimilitude to the surface of the Earth and stepping forward to a future 3D Metaverse evolution. Global Metaverse enthusiasts are able to view and maneuver about streets, high-rises, mountain ranges, fields and cities.
MyLand Metaverse™, built on the www.myland.earth web 3 platform, is the world’s first Earth-based Metaverse serviced by all major credit cards and crypto payment methods. MyLand Earth-based Metaverse is set to create a 3rd party app development platform that allows application/game developers and content creators to create a 3D replica of the planet Earth, providing an immersive experience for global Metaverse users. Users will visit Earth locations on the www.myland.earth platform, to be entertained, enjoy virtual travel, to engage in social networking, and attend sports events, music concerts and manage business activities.
3D is an integral part of the Metaverse world. The MyLand Metaverse™ Platform turns the traditional 2D map into 3D for data visualization, location exploration and geographic analysis. This 3D conversion is the first step for NFT investors to locate real estate landmarks, museums, libraries and travel destinations.
Initiated by a team of seasoned Blockchain engineers, digital artists and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, the MyLand Metaverse™ is set to launch its Initial Exchange Coin Offer in Q2 2023.
“Visionaries will probably buy a stadium and create teams on MyLand Platform. Sports fans might buy a Metaverse museum and create NFT memorabilia.” Kevin McInerney continues, “MyLand Digital Earth Metaverse is building a VR and 3D immersive world, letting global digital content creators and entrepreneurs fulfil their financial and creative imaginations.”
Global online users can join the MyLand-FIFA Winner Pick Contest by logging on the MyLand Discord account at:
For detailed MyLand Metaverse™ Project information and Metaverse land NFT pricing, and tokenomics details, please visit http://www.myland.earth for project roadmap and whitepaper.
