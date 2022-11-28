Enara Law Launches Emerge Program to Support Startup and Small Business Growth and Expansion
The Enara Law Emerge Program is a tailored offering for small businesses and startups to facilitate their legal, business, and regulatory compliance needs
The primary objective of the Emerge Program is to make legal services accessible and affordable to all emerging startups and small businesses”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Law PLLC, a full-service law firm specializing in assisting startups, founders, and small businesses, has created the nationwide Emerge Program in an effort to make legal services accessible to growth-stage businesses nationwide. The Emerge Program is uniquely customized for startups and small businesses, providing transparent, reduced pricing, so startups can reinvest in their growth, not on exorbitant legal fees.
— George Chebat, Managing Attorney
The Emerge Program offers tailored legal services specifically designed for emerging and growth-stage companies, such as: foundational business formation assistance; intellectual property protection; fundraising and capitalization table management; corporate governance and compliance; employment and equity compensation; contracts drafting and agreement negotiation; and mergers and acquisitions transactions.
“The primary objective of the Emerge Program is to make legal services accessible and affordable to all emerging startups and small businesses” said George Chebat, Managing Attorney at Enara Law. “The Emerge Program is a unique solution to bridge the gap in accessibility to legal services by small businesses, which will allow many more founders and entrepreneurs to build their companies into the enterprises they envision.”
Adding further value for growing businesses, Emerge Program clients are also eligible to take part in Enara Law’s client industry networking groups- a collaborative environment where mutual firm clients come together to facilitate cooperative business engagements and client interaction amongst one another.
Unlike other business law firms, The Emerge Program provides a unique pricing model- one that is readily available to entrepreneurs and executives before ever inquiring about their legal needs. Enara Law’s Emerge Program pricing is published on their website, online, so that all companies can understand exactly the legal services being offered, and for a pre-published price- eliminating the fear of being overcharged and deceptive pricing practices.
About Enara Law PLLC
Enara Law is a nationwide full-service business law firm with offices throughout Arizona and Washington, DC, proudly serving companies with all their business legal matters. Our business attorneys are proud to serve small and medium-sized businesses on matters such as business formation, litigation and disputes, intellectual property protection, and mergers and acquisitions.
The team at Enara Law is dedicated to Bringing Legal to Light®. They are moving the legal industry away from keeping clients in the dark, which traditional law firms have done for too long. Traditional firm practices such as lack of communication, minimal explanation to clients about the legal system, and ancient billing practices led to a firm like Enara Law.
Enara Law is looking to change people's negative opinions of lawyers and disrupt the traditional legal practice. That's why Enara Law has changed the standard law firm model. They have done away with high hourly fees and replaced them with transparency, affordability, and efficiency for our clients. Business law clients can always engage the firm's services on a flat fee engagement.
If your business is in need of legal help, contact the team at Enara Law for a confidential consultation at (844) 854-8544 or visit our website at EnaraLaw.com
