Interstate 380 Right of Way impacts to be discussed in Johnson and Linn counties

AMES, Iowa – November 23, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting to discuss a widening project and the Right of Way impacts to Interstate 380 from north of Johnson County Road F-12/120th Street to south of U.S. 30 and rebuilding the interchange with Wright Brothers Boulevard. The focus of this meeting is to show the impacts to adjacent property from the proposed projects.

In-person meeting:

When: November 30, 2022 between 5:00 and 6:00 pm

Location: Iowa DOT District 6 Office, Conference Room A, 5455 Kirkwood BLVD SW, Cedar Rapids

Description: Iowa DOT staff will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT contact listed below by November 28, 2022.

Virtual Presentation:

When: Anytime between November 30 – December 8, 2022

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “I-380 Public Meeting #4”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed improvement and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot5165. Comments must be received by December 8, 2022 to be considered.

Please notify the contact listed below if you require a language other than English. Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Cathy Cutler, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 6 Office, 5455 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, phone 319-364-0235 or 800-866-4368, email catherine.cutler@iowadot.us

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.



#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.