Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Josh Freeman Stinn

Whether resolving a property dispute or a custody one, or dealing with allegations of domestic violence, Judge Josh Freeman Stinn is always looking for the correct method or approach to make sure that the parties feel protected by the rule of law. “In our toolbox we’ve got certain tools, but my sense is that if I dispatch the appropriate one that can be brought to bear on the problem, then we can correct mistakes,” he explained.

