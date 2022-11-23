Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns December 8th
Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns December 8thLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendors Expo. Its time for our super-duper, world-famous "Real Estate Vendors Expo," Thursday night, December 8, 2022 at the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association. The Vendor Expo will be open starting at 6:30 pm. The Vendors Expo will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 pm (after the completion of our general meeting).
We'll have a collection of over forty (40) of the finest vendors with all of the real estate services you will need to become a successful investor, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, and much MUCH more! So come early, meet and greet, and expand your "Dream Team" of real estate professionals that are eager to help you succeed. Be sure to bring lots and lots of business cards to pass out. This is a fantastic networking opportunity.
Date & Time: Thursday night, December 8, 2022, 6:30 to 8:00 pm
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered & free street parking. There are also garages at 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).
Free Admission. Remember, our Vendor Expos (and general meetings) are always FREE.
RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.
Vendors Always Welcome: We already have over 40 vendors, but we're always looking for more! If you have a service and/or product that would be helpful to our real estate investors, members, and guest, we want you! If you (or someone you know) would like to be a vendor at our Vendor Expos, please contact us (310-792-6404).
