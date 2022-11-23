Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,737 in the last 365 days.

Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns December 8th

Grand expo vendor area

Grand Expo vendor area

LAC-REIA logo

LAC-REIA logo

Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns December 8th

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendors Expo. Its time for our super-duper, world-famous "Real Estate Vendors Expo," Thursday night, December 8, 2022 at the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association. The Vendor Expo will be open starting at 6:30 pm. The Vendors Expo will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 pm (after the completion of our general meeting).

We'll have a collection of over forty (40) of the finest vendors with all of the real estate services you will need to become a successful investor, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, and much MUCH more! So come early, meet and greet, and expand your "Dream Team" of real estate professionals that are eager to help you succeed. Be sure to bring lots and lots of business cards to pass out. This is a fantastic networking opportunity.

Date & Time: Thursday night, December 8, 2022, 6:30 to 8:00 pm

Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).

Parking: Metered & free street parking. There are also garages at 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).

Free Admission. Remember, our Vendor Expos (and general meetings) are always FREE.

RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.

Vendors Always Welcome: We already have over 40 vendors, but we're always looking for more! If you have a service and/or product that would be helpful to our real estate investors, members, and guest, we want you! If you (or someone you know) would like to be a vendor at our Vendor Expos, please contact us (310-792-6404).

Susan Hall
Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club, LLC
+ +1 310-792-6404
susan@LArealestateinvestors.com

You just read:

Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns December 8th

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.