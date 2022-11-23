50 Trees Replanted at Local Dallas ISD School Thanks to Meritage Homes

Volunteers from Meritage Homes dug in the dirt at Lang Middle School, and assisted with a replanting. 50 trees were replanted. Trees were provided by the TXU Energy Urban Tree Farm & Education Center. The replanting was to help Harold W. Lang Sr. Middle School recover its tree canopy from this summer’s drought.

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from Meritage Homes, and staff of the Texas Trees Foundation dug in the dirt at Lang Middle School on Friday - they worked together to plant 50 trees around campus. The event was led by the Texas Trees Foundation and its Cool Schools program which aims to grow appreciation for the natural environment through the creation of outdoor experiential learning and play.

During the planting, employees of Meritage Homes teamed up with staff from Texas Trees Foundation to install previously potted trees around campus, while receiving guidance and education on the benefits of trees and urban forestry. As a Cool School Neighborhood Park, Lang Middle School Elementary had received a new outdoor classroom, custom playground, seating and walking trail which is available to the public after school hours and on the weekends. However, the severe drought of 2021 and 2022 took its toll on trees originally planted in 2021.

“Meritage Homes is proud to assist in replanting efforts at Lang Middle School. Being committed to home building means being committed to the environment,” said Austin Woffinden, Dallas-Fort Worth division president for Meritage Homes. “We value the importance of trees and the benefits they bring to our community, including cooling buildings and fresher air. We hope these new trees last for years to come.”

Launched in 2015, Texas Trees Foundation’s Cool Schools program is specifically designed to provide green strategies at identified Dallas ISD schools. In partnership with local funders and supporters, the Cool Schools program works to plant trees at Dallas ISD schools to increase the local tree canopy to 30%. As of 2019, the average tree canopy around Dallas ISD schools was 7% -- making for hotter play and learning areas for students.

“Our longstanding collaboration with Dallas ISD is central to the success of the Cool Schools program,” says Samantha Bradley, Manager at Texas Trees Foundation. “And we are grateful to Meritage Homes for recognizing the value of this truly important replanting initiative.”

Trees cool the surfaces of its surrounding environment through shading and offers additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings. The benefits of tree planting can be as high as 15°F of cooling in some areas on hot summer days.

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its Cool Schools program, visit www.texastrees.org. You can also follow Texas Trees Foundation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/texastreesfoundation, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/texastrees, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/texas_trees.

The Texas Trees Foundation serves as a catalyst in creating a new green legacy for North Texas through the transformation of outdoor spaces and by providing education on the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits provided through urban forestry. The mission of the Texas Trees Foundation is to preserve, beautify, and expand public natural green spaces through the improvement of landscaping and tree planting. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs, visit www.texastrees.org.

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. Meritage Homes has delivered over 155,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.