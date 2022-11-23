Nadal and Ruud to play an exhibition match in Quito, Ecuador
Quito will host an exhibition match between world no. 2 tennis player Rafa Nadal, and no. 4, Casper Ruud on Sunday, November 27
The schedule of activities will include taking the tennis players on one of the first trips on the Quito Metro that runs from the north to the south of the capital in just 34 minutes and is proof of Quito tourism's firm commitment to sustainability
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal and Norwegian player Casper Ruud will visit the capital of the Middle of the World on November 27 for an exhibition matchQUITO, ECUADOR, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 27 Quito will host world no. 2 tennis player Rafa Nadal, and no. 4, Casper Ruud. The elite athletes will follow a packed schedule of events as they explore the Ecuadorian capital.
The schedule of activities will include taking the tennis players on one of the first trips on the Quito Metro, Ecuador's first underground transport system, that runs from the north to the south of the capital in just 34 minutes and is proof of Quito tourism's firm commitment to sustainability. Upon arrival at San Francisco station, they will play a mini tennis match before their exhibition.
Nadal and Ruud will meet a group of children from Patronato San José, the municipality responsible for social support projects for vulnerable groups and will then hold a press conference in the historic Plaza de San Francisco, which will be the starting point for the tennis players on their tour of Quito’s Historic Centre, the first to be declared a World Heritage Site. They will discover its stunning architecture and religious iconography, as well as its numerous churches home to endless cultural and historical treasures from the colonial era.
Finally, on Sunday the 27 th the schedule will end with the exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud at 5:30pm ET at the Coliseo Rumiñahui, which is expected to attract large crowds. The match will be broadcast globally on cable TV.
Tourists from around the world will travel to the Capital of the Middle of the World to explore the city alongside these tennis stars. The Metropolitan District of Quito predicts that thanks to this event, the city’s tourism establishments will generate an approximate income of 2.9 million dollars.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.
It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavors with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.
Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other