ACTALL SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EDGE RTLS, LLC

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation is pleased to announce that we have entered into a strategic agreement with EDGE RTLS Canada LLC. Effective from November 9, 2023, EDGE RTLS is appointed as Actall’s exclusive distributor for the ATLAS(TM) Real Time Locating System in Canada, excepting only Correctional applications in Eastern Canada. Actall will continue to directly distribute and service current and future clients in the Provinces of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I am pleased to appoint Edge RTLS as our Distribution Partner in Canada and especially value their deep background in the sale and distribution of complex technical systems in Canada”, said Bob Hampe, Actall’s President and CEO. "Actall is confident that this partnership with EDGE RTLS will provide our customers with outstanding quality and exceptional customer service that they have come to expect as an Actall customer. We expect to grow our Canadian sales base as well as achieve strong and consistent supply chains by maintaining local stock for quicker deliveries through our new Partner’s existing network.”

Tillicum Agencies has teamed with Edge RTLS to fill a market need for location technology expertise in healthcare applications across Canada. Tillicum has a 30 plus year history of success in selling, distributing and supporting technical solutions for Canadian clients. “This agreement brings the technical expertise of Edge RTLS and the professional sales team from Tillicum Agencies together to expand the footprint of Actall across Canada. I am extremely excited to be part of this venture and look forward to having our team support another market leading brand”, said Bud Park - Vice President and Co-Principal at Tillicum Agencies Inc.

Bill Edge Joined Tillicum Agencies earlier this year and brings a long history and background in RTLS across a number of verticals, including Healthcare, Behavioral Health and Corrections. “Edge RTLS Canada appreciates the opportunity to promote, service and support Actall moving forward in Canada. We have also formed an agreement with Tillicum Agencies to actively promote Actall’s solutions across Canada”, said Bill Edge, Vice President of Sales for Edge RTLS.

About Edge RTLS

Edge RTLS Is a focused distribution company committed to providing inventory, repair services, consultation, engineering layout and deployment support for premier brands such as Actall in the Canadian market.

About Tillicum Agencies Inc.

Formed in 1996 by Curtis Schur as a manufacturers representative. In the past 20 years Tillicum Agencies has grown to be a leader in representing premier brands such as ASSA ABLOY, Masonite and Bradley Corporation. The sales and support team consists of 19 people across 3 offices; Maple Ridge, Calgary and Winnipeg.

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced systems engineering firm for Indoor Positioning Solutions. Our technical expertise stems from our success in deploying locating systems in extremely difficult & dense facilities. We have designed locating systems to meet owner criteria in environments where other providers cannot, including jails/prisons, mental health centers, state capitals and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors and assets to generate valuable intelligence.

About Rakana

Rakana Technologies , Inc is a technology holding company principally engaged in indoor positioning systems, IoT design and implementation and process improvement software solutions through its subsidiaries (Rakana Technologies and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the “RT Group”).The RT Group includes Actall Corporation, DataByx and Kiasm.io

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which the RT Group operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, the RT Group’s ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in the RT Group’s other news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The RT Group expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.