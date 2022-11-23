St. Johnsbury Barracks / Hindering & Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4009186

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/23/2022 at 0845 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 257 Fish Pond Road, Orange VT

VIOLATION: Hindering Arrest, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Michael Kennedy

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/23/2022 Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were attempting to locate a wanted person.

Through investigation, it was determined Michael Kennedy (61) of Groton was transporting the wanted person in his vehicle. Kennedy caused a disturbance that prevented Troopers from arresting the wanted person. When Kennedy was taken into custody, he resisted arrest. Ultimately, Kennedy was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and released with a citation to appear at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/18/2023 at 0830

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.