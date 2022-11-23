St. Johnsbury Barracks / Hindering & Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4009186
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/23/2022 at 0845 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 257 Fish Pond Road, Orange VT
VIOLATION: Hindering Arrest, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Michael Kennedy
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/23/2022 Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were attempting to locate a wanted person.
Through investigation, it was determined Michael Kennedy (61) of Groton was transporting the wanted person in his vehicle. Kennedy caused a disturbance that prevented Troopers from arresting the wanted person. When Kennedy was taken into custody, he resisted arrest. Ultimately, Kennedy was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and released with a citation to appear at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/18/2023 at 0830
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.