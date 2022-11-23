Upcoming Overnight Closures on SB I-15 at CC-215

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews will close southbound Interstate 15 (I-15) during overnight hours several days next week. The closures are required for the installation of aesthetic features, which are included in the I-15/CC-215 Northern Interchange project.

From the night of Monday, November 28 through the morning of Thursday, December 1 - 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night.

Southbound I-15 closed. Traffic will be detoured to the I-15 southbound off- and onramps.

Tropical Pkwy will be closed over I-15 between the southbound and northbound ramps to accommodate the detour.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Phase 4 of the I-15 North Corridor consists of new ramps, flyovers, and street connections to complete a system-to-system interchange where the northern I-15 meets the CC-215 Beltway.

The project includes the addition of I-15 southbound ramps for the Tropical Parkway interchange. The project also constructed sections of Centennial Parkway and Tropical Parkway to provide needed connections. The project features several landscape and aesthetic elements designed to welcome visitors to the Las Vegas Valley and symbolize the role water and the hydraulic process has played on human settlement of southern Nevada.