Safe Passage's Annual Holiday Giving Event- "For Such a Time as This"
December 13, 2022 6pm-9:30pm
Trish Steele, Founder and CEO of Women Crowned In Glory, Inc/ Safe Passage has spent over 30 years on a journey full of twists and turns on the path to fulfill her life’s mission- saving women and children and helping them heal. She has overcome what could have broken her, yet she never lost focus of her goals. Which are to reach out to women and their children, and bring awareness and success over domestic abuse while encouraging women to discover and fulfill their calling in life.
Now, more than ever our community needs to heal together. During this season of giving, this event will demonstrate and celebrate how the power of healing can restore women and children of all ages. To do this we need the support of our community. Safe Passage’s Annual Holiday Giving Event attendees will enjoy an evening of spirit and fun including: dinner, entertainment, and The Runway of Hope produced by founder Luisa Diaz and sponsored by the Luisa Diaz Foundation.
The development of the Runway of Hope has been a success for our clients to overcome fears and self-esteem issues. Ms. Diaz is a legend in her field of self confidence transformation to the world now and will always be a representative and ambassador for Safe Passage Heals. Plus, there will be live auctions throughout the night. Connect with the community and learn from our staff and women that all people can be empowered to access healing services. Ticket holders and sponsor donors will receive dinner, pictures, entertainment, and more!
Safe Passage will be honoring the newest FoRe! Ambassador, Janet Cano. She will be crowned as Women Crowned in Glory- Safe Passage Heals, Nevada in a special ceremony. Janet is a respected entrepreneur and one of our board members. She has exhibited extraordinary service for Safe Passage for the past 12 years. She has continued to show our women and the community of Safe Passage’s mission in California and our new office in the state of Nevada.
All Proceeds support Safe Passage who provide hope, opportunity, pride and empowerment to women and children, leading them to a life of freedom and joy. Our clients are provided services that include health and nutrition classes, counseling, coaching, medical checkups, reconstructive surgery, self-defense classes, job support, finance training, computer training, transportation, and more. Safe Passage is continuing to serve as the community of women and their children in need grows.
WHERE: Calabasas Country Club 4515 Park Entrada Calabasas, CA 91302
WHEN: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Time: 6pm – 9:30pm
MORE INFO: Visit the “Events & News” webpage for more information at: https://safepassageheals.org/holiday-giving-event-2022-for-such-a-time-as-this/
Tickets: $150 for individuals (includes dinner, photos, entertainment), $30 ages 5-12 (includes dinner, photos, entertainment), $1250 to be a Holiday Joy Sponsor (includes a table for 5 people, dinner, photos, entertainment, recognition in all materials), purple carpet with an interview, and a special gift basket. $500 will go to one woman in need), $2500 to be a Christmas Spirit Sponsor (includes a table for 10 people, dinner, recognition in all materials, social media and announcement on stage, purple carpet photos and interview, and a special gift basket. $1000 will go to one family in need)
Event Highlights:
Dinner
Auctions
The Runway of Hope
Photos
MC by Bodine Belasco, Keynote Speaker & Entertainer
Coronation of Safe Passage’s Newest Ambassador by Maria DiGiovanni
For more information on becoming a Sponsor contact Marina at the Safe Passage office (818)232- 7476 or go to the website at www.safepassageheals.org.
More About Safe Passage
Safe Passage DBA Women Crowned in Glory Inc. is a non-profit organization located in southern California founded in 2000 by Trish Steele, a survivor of domestic violence. Our mission is to break the cycle of domestic abuse by healing and empowering women and their children, enabling them to live new, safe and productive lives. Since 2000, more than 2,000 women and their children have come to Safe Passage looking for shelter and support. Our clients have a 90% success rate in breaking the cycle of domestic violence. Throughout the healing process our counselors, mentors and staff engage with these women and their children with compassion and empathy.
Patricia Steele
