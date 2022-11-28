Alan & Viviana Puello - Founders of ArtTour International Magazine Viviana Puello - Founder & CEO of ATIM www.arttourinternational.com

As a reputable art magazine, ArtTour International wanted to publish these artists, the stars who have made their mark on the art world and we can't wait for them to be celebrated by our readers!" — Viviana Puello - CEO, ArTour International Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtTour International Announces Its Anticipated List of Artists to Watch in 2023

Anticipation has been building in the art world as ArtTour International Magazine approaches its twelfth anniversary, and today the magazine has announced its anticipated list of Artists to Watch in 2023! In only a few more days, we will discover the artists that ArtTour has selected as being on their way to stardom in 2023, which will also be featured in the next issue of ArtTour International Magazine. In addition to being featured as Artists to Watch in 2023, these artists will also be featured in the ArtTour International Magazine print and digital issues, the ArtTour International TV Show, and all digital and social media platforms of ArtTour International Magazine.

Who made the cut?

The list includes well-known international artists, many of whom have been featured in ArtTour International's past issues. It also features new faces that are quickly gaining popularity and recognition as they show their work across the globe. The list of artists will be released on December 15th to the general public through a live broadcast. The wide variety of styles and mediums displayed makes it clear that ArtTour International is committed to showcasing a diverse range of artists. They seek to promote these artists and provide them with exposure for potential buyers, curators, art collectors, and museum directors.

The magazine showcases not just paintings and sculptures but digital art, photography, installations, drawings, and much more. In addition, ArtTour International Magazine has an online gallery where readers can explore individual pieces further through interviews or articles on the artist's background.

ArtTour International Magazine is the premier multimedia art magazine in the international art scene and has been helping to promote artists worldwide since 2011. The magazine is celebrating its 12th successful year by releasing a special Twelve Years of Success issue featuring never-before-published information about its history. In addition, it will release an exclusive interview with the magazine's Founder and CEO, Viviana Puello, exclusive news on artists that have appeared during the past twelve years, plus the list of the Artists To Watch in 2023, and much more!

"We are thrilled to have these artists on our list. It was difficult narrowing down the possibilities, but we feel confident these are our era's most deserving and talented artists. We hope that with this list will inspire many art lovers and open the doors to new possibilities for these artists." So said Viviana Puello, CEO, and Founder of the magazine.

"As a reputable art magazine, ArtTour International wanted to publish these artists recognized to watch by leading curators, critics, and collectors worldwide. With twelve years of experience as an art magazine, Art Tour International has seen its share of artists evolving and growing. This list is a celebration. A party. The stars and rising artists who have made their mark on the art world are about to embark on the next chapter of their careers, and we can't wait for them to be celebrated by our readers!"

For more information visit: www.arttourinternational.com