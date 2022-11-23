PilmerPR Recognized for Excellence in Community Relations
Andria Huskinson, Sara Hall, John Pilmer, Rachelle Peterson, Claire Roper, and Joel Melton(Xlear) attend the 2022 Golden Spike Awards Gala
Campaign for Xlear’s Refocus on What Matters Most receives award at PRSA Utah Chapter
We work with all clients to develop strategic campaigns to reach their goals while also making a difference in the community.”OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC, received the 2022 Golden Spike Award for excellence in the category of Campaigns for Community Relations (for Profit) and as a finalist for excellence in the category of Special Events (Not for Profit). Finalists are honored for the use of planning, strategy, and tactics to achieve outstanding public relations results.
— John Pilmer
PilmerPR, BLLC, was awarded the 2022 Golden Spike Award in Community Relations for work on behalf of Xlear (and Spry brand), the leading manufacturer of xylitol-based hygiene products in North America.
PilmerPR helped Xlear dedicate the year to Corporate Social Responsibility, facilitating the organization’s planning and participation in numerous community outreach projects and events. With the help of local charities and modern technology to assist in on-the-job translating, Xlear successfully hired ten Afghan refugees to provide stability and accommodation while the refugees adjusted to new lives in the United States. In support of the refugee community, PilmerPR also launched Spry’s Operation Sunshine, an event to honor Utah legend Gail Halvorsen. During the event, attendees painted a mural at the Utah Refugee Goat Farm with the help of refugee children. The mural was then replicated at a Ukrainian refugee camp in Berlin, Germany.
During the summer, Spry, a Xlear brand, sponsored the Utah Live Concert Foundation’s two free family friendly live music festivals with more than 4,000 attendees in Orem and Payson. During the Christmas Season, PilmerPR helped facilitate a Santa’s Sleigh with close to $14,000 worth of toy donations for Shriners Hospital for Children from Xlear and other community partners.
The campaign entitled Xlear’s Refocus on What Matters Most increased Xlear’s corporate image by giving back to the community. To facilitate this goal, PilmerPR leveraged earned media coverage in local news outlets.. The campaign included 6 CSR opportunities, 16 online local media hits, and 10 partnerships. Overall, the agency generated more than 283k live coverage views, 3.6M online readership views, and 334 social media interactions.
PilmerPR, BLLC, was also a finalist in the category of Special Events for Non-Profits for work on behalf of Netgain Property Management. These are the eighth and ninth Golden Spike Awards for PilmerPR.
"We are so pleased to see our work with Xlear receive this recognition," said John Pilmer, CEO of PilmerPR. "We work with all clients to develop strategic campaigns to reach their goals while also making a difference in the community. Xlear's What Matters Most campaign is a great example of that. Earning a Golden Spike Award is a goal many PR practitioners work towards their entire careers, and this project proved worthy of that recognition."
About PilmerPR, BLLC
PilmerPR, BLLC is a world-class public relations and marketing firm that provides high-caliber communications campaigns for emerging businesses. Our efforts have produced exceptional results since 2003. With over 75 years of collective experience, PilmerPR has a track record of results-driven work that has yet to disappoint.
John Pilmer
PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter