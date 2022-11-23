WVDOH working to correct problems with Traffic Signals on US 219 near Lewisburg

Submit Release
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is working to correct technical problems with traffic signals that are causing traffic to back up on US 219 between downtown Lewisburg and the Interstate 64 interchange. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, December 2, 2022.


Traffic Engineering staff from the WVDOH central office in Charleston are working with the District 9 Traffic Engineer to make the necessary signal adjustments to optimize traffic flow in the area. Lewisburg city police are available to provide traffic control over the holiday weekend if necessary.


Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes or allow additional time for their travels during this period.​

