Chad Dean, Managing Partner of Integrated Management Resources, Featured in CIO Views

PLANO, TX, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Dean, Managing Partner of Integrated Management Resources – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in CIO Views, A Renowned Talent Acquisition Strategy Consultant

Today, technology is at the center of everything. We set alarms on our smartphones to wake us up and we can easily tell Alexa to adjust the temperature on our thermostats. Because of this growing reliance on technology, there is an increased need for technical positions like DevOps Engineers, Cloud Architects, and Software Engineers. How do businesses meet the need for technical positions? Technical recruiters! We get to see firsthand the revival of the technical recruiter in the era of “The IT Talent Wars” and “The Great Resignation.”

Regardless of gender or race, the modern tech recruiter focuses on placing the right individuals in the appropriate positions and can identify good talent from medicore talent. In addition to C-level positions (CTO, CIO, COO, CISO), Chad Dean has recruited quant analysts, quantitative developers, full-stack engineers, data scientists, cloud specialists, financial IT, and salespeople for Fortune 100 companies and start-ups over the course of the past 20 years. Chad Dean has more than 25 years of experience in recruiting, consulting, and M&A. Chad is the owner and operator at Integrated Management Resources.

Chad was born and raised in Scottsdale, AZ. As anyone in recruiting knows, it is a sales position when one boils it all down. He started selling at a very young age when he had a paper route. He got paid for every paper he delivered, so the only way to make more money was to knock on doors and sell more subscriptions. At 16, he sold Kirby vacuum cleaners door-to-door. That is where he learned how to close and “the first person who talks loses”.

Read full article here: https://cioviews.com/chad-dean-a-renowned-talent-acquisition-strategy-consultant