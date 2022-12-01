ArtTour International Magazine Celebrates Twelve Years Of Art

Alan Grimandi & Viviana Puello - Founders of ArtTour International Magazine Viviana Puello - ATIM Founder & CEO

The premier multimedia art magazine that's been helping to promote artists celebrates its 12th successful Year by releasing a special 12 Years of Success issue!

We will continue helping artists who wish for global exposure and public recognition. Our mission at ArtTour International Magazine remains unchanged: to promote art as a vehicle for positive change.” — Viviana Puello

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtTour International Magazine, the premier multimedia art magazine that has been helping to promote artists worldwide since 2011, celebrates its 12th successful Year by releasing a special Twelve Years of Success issue! This issue features never-before-published information about the magazine's history, an exclusive interview with the magazine's founder and CEO, Viviana Puello, exclusive news on artists that have appeared during the past twelve years, plus a list of the Artists To Watch in 2023, and much more!

History

In 2011, ArtTour International Magazine was created by a dynamic duo, Alan Grimandi, a Filmmaker and Viviana Puello, Author, Artist and Curator, who were looking to raise the global exposure of artists worldwide and promote art marketing. With over 1,000 published features and articles per Year, ArtTour has become an essential magazine for artists and art lovers. From America to Australia, artists can share their work with the world while gaining new fans.

In twelve years, ArtTour International has never missed a beat in keeping up with what's happening in today's art scene. When it comes to showcasing talented creators from around the world, no other publication does it better! With a strong focus on supporting these incredible creatives, ArtTour International is dedicated to elevating art markets and cultures through quality journalism.

The Mission

ArtTour International is the only art magazine supporting art activists. The publication addresses social and environmental issues, sharing the voice of ARTivists worldwide and bringing artists to all corners of the world. Rooted in the "Create. Succeed. Stay Inspired" mission, the platform empowers readers to support each artist's message. Bringing the artists to the eyes of collectors, galleries, museums, and art lovers worldwide.

ArtTour International is the leading voice in the art world, with over 2.1 Million readers in 205 countries. The international platform includes:

High-quality print magazines.

A state-of-the-art digital publication.

The ArtTour International TV Show reaches over ten million viewers every week.

PLUS, the popular social media platforms and a fan base that is continually growing.

In the words of the founder, "Our mission is to promote the works of artists worldwide by featuring their talents in our magazine, making them accessible through our galleries, and connecting with those interested in purchasing their work." ArtTour has been promoting artists for twelve successful years!

Every Year, ArtTour International Magazine publishes six vivid, museum-quality publications celebrating artistic talent worldwide. ArtTour International Magazine is a quarterly offering that explores social issues, focusing on environmental conservation. ATIM Top 60 Masters highlights our annual selection of the Top 60 Masters, while Living Masters focuses on one preeminent artist each Year. You can find all these publications at Barnes & Noble and 1,200 independent bookstores and newsstands worldwide.

The people behind this successful publication are a team of artists and art lovers who have been promoting artists for twelve years. Over the years, they have worked with over 100,000 artists. What began as a small magazine that promoted just a few artists has grown into an art marketing company with global exposure for artists. Their talented team provides artists with art exposure to different countries and assists them in marketing their artwork.

The Founders

Viviana Puello is a Colombo-American Artist, Curator, Writer, and Advocate for the arts. Founder of Vivid Arts Network, Create 4 Peace, Artists For A Green Planet, Best-Selling Author of the #1 Amazon Best-Seller "You Are The Masterpiece, An Artist's Journey From Homelessness to Triumph," and an award-winning director and producer. Viviana Puello founded ArtTour International Magazine in 2011. Since then, she has served as the CEO, Editor-in-Chief, and the face of ArtTour International Magazine.

"I believe in the power of art as a catalyst for social change. This thought inspired me to create ArtTour International eleven years ago. It is the same idea that continues to move me today. Our goal is to help artists share their messages to make a positive impact that will elevate global consciousness. In addition, we open a dialog that brings international communities together by giving these visionaries a voice. Currently, we have a platform that reaches over two million readers in two hundred and five countries. This platform is an opportunity to contribute to the betterment of humanity."

Alan Grimandi, the co-founder of ArtTour International Magazine, is an award-winning filmmaker, Director, Producer, Art Director, Graphic and Multimedia Designer, and an advocate for the arts. Recipient of the "Best First Time Director" by New York Film Awards for his film "Kintsugi-The Line Of Destiny," and director of the ATIM.TV channel and the ArtTour International TV Show.

"Storytelling is a way of looking at the world from many different perspectives, for each human being has a fascinating message to share. This very passion for storytelling got us involved with the film. When print was not enough, we looked for digital platforms, video, and television, and finally, we incorporated it into a film. What an exhilarating ride!"

In twelve years, ArtTour International has helped thousands of artists achieve their goals of global exposure and art marketing. Through connections with galleries, museums, and art collectors worldwide, ArtTour International has been able to give artists a chance to have their work seen in places they may never have been able to go. Additionally, the magazine has grown from a local publication in New York City to an internationally recognized multimedia platform that reaches many different parts of the globe.

The platform has now expanded to the popular Vivid Arts Network TV, a television channel dedicated to showcasing artists worldwide. The perfect mix of arts, culture, and entertainment. Live and on-demand, Vivid Arts Network TV bring inspiring content on arts, culture, fashion, and entertainment. Featuring top contemporary artists, live events, fashion designers, concerts, and more, all to keep us inspired 24/7.

The ArtTour International TV Show has received numerous awards. With diverse programming of everything from up-and-coming trends in the visual arts industry to exciting exhibitions worldwide, it is no wonder why this media outlet was chosen as a winner for the OLLEE Media Awards in New York for two years in a row.

Seeing these accomplishments after 12 years, we are excited about what will come next!

"In the next five years, ArtTour International Magazine plans to expand its art market into new horizons: The Latin American Market. The online magazine will be available in two languages: English and Spanish. We plan to keep our global exposure of artists strong with art marketing and art exposure. We are so excited to celebrate twelve successful years of promoting artists worldwide." said Viviana Puello, CEO & Founder.

"It is such an honor for us to continue serving both international and local artists from all over the world who wish for global exposure and public recognition. Our mission at ArtTour International Magazine remains unchanged: to promote art as a vehicle for positive change. To provide professional quality service to emerging and established artists, with reliable and extensive coverage of what's happening in the contemporary art world. And to present fresh perspectives on how art impacts our lives, communities, culture, and environment." So, it's time to get ready for a big celebration! Watch this space for updates!

About ArtTour International