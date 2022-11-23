Parsley Bridge open to live traffic

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman, Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have opened the Parsley Bridge to live traffic.

Numerous hits in the past have caused several closures and frequent repairs to the bridge. The new bridge has an increased clearance height above Interstate 80 which should mitigate future collisions and closures at this location.

Due to weather and material delays this season, there may be brief closures next year for some minor adjustments. All structural work has been completed.