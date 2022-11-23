Inspired by the Brilliant Stars in the Night Sky, Author Writes Thrilling Story of Life in the Yukon

Stars of the North Briley & Baxter Publications

In Stars of the North, survival means depending on your family, your friends, and most of all, your instincts.

One of the most entertaining middle-grade books I have read....” — Stacy O'Halloran, award-winning author

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of Stars of the North written and illustrated by Lucy Kovaliv, available on November 29, 2022, at Amazon, Amazon Canada, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.

The Iditarod - to most people, is an exciting and exotic dogsled race through the toughest terrain in Alaska, but for Bill O’Malley, it’s a mission of redemption. But the question remains: can he navigate not only the wilderness, but also his own relationship to the race and the people he encounters along the way? In Stars of North, readers are introduced the snow-covered world of Alaska and are taken on a thrilling journey.

Meanwhile with Bill O’Malley gone, his daughter Puck, son Joseph, and their friend Mary face challenges of their own with Dad away. A mysterious house with a dark past beckons them into rule-breaking and scary encounters with new and old enemies.

“One of the most entertaining middle-grade books I have read in a long time. My love for dogs first drew me to the story, but the suspense of the Iditarod and Puck’s mystery inside the abandoned house kept me eagerly turning the pages. I highly recommend this book to middle-grade readers. What a fun story!” —Stacy A. Padula, award-winning Y.A. and children’s book author

“I gradually wrote the story over the years using bits and pieces from my own childhood,” said Kovaliv. “I had been to Alaska and heard about the legendary Susan Butcher and her sled dogs. She was a great individual and cherished her dogs. That served as part of my inspiration as well. I wanted readers to know how unique dogs are and how fortunate we are to have them.”

About the Author:

Lucy Kovaliv studied art in Toronto, Ontario. She worked as a freelance artist in the advertising industry in Toronto for 30 years and taught both adult and children’s art classes. Lucy loves animals and enjoys painting and drawing pictures of them. On a vacation trip to Alaska, she visited the Iditarod Museum and learned the story of Susan Butcher, a four-time winner of the Iditarod race. Her admiration for the dogs that pull the sleds and the mushers’ courage, and endurance were the inspiration for this book. Since Lucy retired, she has enjoyed painting, reading, and traveling. She currently lives in Mississauga, Ontario with her little dog Cookie.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.