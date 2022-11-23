Apply now for annual mentored archery deer hunt at Kickapoo State Recreation area

OAKWOOD, ILLINOIS, November 23 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host its third annual mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth at Kickapoo State Recreation Area Dec. 13 through Jan. 8.





Deadline to apply for a spot is 11:59 p.m. CST Monday, Dec. 5. Those who wish to participate must complete the online application at https://bit.ly/ILmentoredhunt





Hunters who wish to apply must have less than three years prior deer hunting experience and must not have had their name drawn previously for the mentored deer hunt program. This information will be verified by IDNR license records.





A lottery of applicants to assign blinds will be conducted following the close of the application period. All successful applicants will be contacted by an IDNR hunter heritage biologist with blind and hunt period assignments. Hunting slots will be allocated between youth and adult applicants equally. This year's hunter periods are:





Week 1: Dec. 13-18, 2022

Week 2: Dec. 20-25, 2022

Week 3: Dec. 27, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023

Week 4: Jan. 3-8, 2023





Hunters will be limited to harvesting one deer and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult mentor who can assist and advise them during the hunt. All accompanying mentors must be 21 years of age or older and must have a current Illinois hunting license. A free, site-issued windshield card will also be required. Hunters must provide their own mentor and equipment (ground blinds will be provided).