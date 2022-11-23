Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,645 in the last 365 days.

Registration open for 2023 Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt

SPRINGFIELD - Youth interested in participating in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt on Jan. 16 can register now.


The 2023 hunt will be dedicated in the memory of Tom Brokaw of Bloomington, who was a vital part of the hunt since its inception and opened his entire club for the youth hunters. He always went above and beyond to make sure children had a great hunt. Brokaw died Aug. 10 and was recognized as a 2022 Illinois Department of Natural Resources Volunteer of the Year during the Illinois State Fair.


The youth goose hunt will be held at private waterfowl hunting clubs in the Canton area in Fulton County, and hunters selected to participate will be pre-assigned to hunting locations.




A lottery drawing involving all youth hunters who register will be conducted, and those who are selected will be notified by email. First-time applicants will be given priority over previous participants in the drawing.


The hunt is open to youngsters ages 10-17 at the time of the hunt. All applicants must possess a valid Illinois hunting or sportsman's license, have a Harvest Information Program (HIP) registration number, and have a 20 gauge or larger shotgun. Youth hunt participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must possess a valid firearm owner's identification (FOID) card.


For any questions, call 217-785-8060.


You just read:

Registration open for 2023 Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.