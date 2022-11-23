SDDOT and Walworth County Seek Public Input into Updates for Walworth County Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

SELBY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Walworth County, will hold an open house public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, to gather public input for help in developing the update to the Walworth County Master Transportation Plan. This open house public meeting will be held at the Selby High School (108 E. Dakota St.) starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Walworth County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose for the open house is to inform the public of the study’s recommendations and to record any concerns the public may have on those recommendations.

For those who cannot attend the meeting, or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting at https://klj.mysocialpinpoint.com/walworth-county-transportation-plan.

The open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The opportunity to provide written comments will be available at the meeting and on the website. Written comments will be accepted until Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

