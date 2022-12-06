2023 Intellectual Property Awareness Summit will be Held in Boston at Northeastern's Center for Research Innovation
The IP Awareness Summit® (IPAS 2023) is the leading event for examining the impact of IP understanding on innovation, value and society.
As a center for dynamic businesses, innovative research and creators, Boston is uniquely suited for exploring how best to convey the meaning and impact of IP today”BOSTON, MASSCHUSETTS, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPU is pleased to announce that the 6th Intellectual Property Awareness Summit – IPAS 2023 – will be held in conjunction with Northeastern University’s Center for Research Innovation (CRI) on May 2nd. This is the first time this unique event will be held in Boston. Please mark this date on your calendar.
— Bruce Berman, Chairman, Center for IP Understanding
Speakers will include two keynotes and several timely panels will be featured. Sample topics include:
- IP rights: How they empower entrepreneurship and diversity
- The Innovation Race: IP’s key role in contending with China
- Best practices for educating current and future leaders about IP
- USIPA Survey: What 1,000 Americans believe about IP
- Patent and copyright licensing: new challenges; innovative strategies
The One and Only Event
The IP Awareness Summit® is the only annual event that examines the impact of IP awareness on innovation, value and society – and the strategies for improving it. Those participating and attending include IP owners, creators, educators, lawyers, researchers and investors. Policymakers also will be involved.
IPAS 2023 is hosted by the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding, an independent non-profit, in conjunction with Northeastern University’s Center for Research Innovation.
"CIPU is looking forward to its 6th and best IP Awareness Summit," said Bruce Berman Chairman. "As a center for dynamic businesses, innovative research and creators, Boston is uniquely suited for exploring how best to convey the meaning and impact of IP today. "
IPAS 2023 will provide those who attend an excellent opportunity for discussion and networking. This year’s theme is “Bridges, Not Barricades” - IP rights as enablers.
A light lunch will be served and a reception with drinks and hors d'oeuvres following the final panel will provide an opportunity to meet the speakers and fellow attendees. In-person registration and livestream access are limited.
Do not miss out on this unique event. In the past, in-person and virtual attendees have included IP owners, creators, technology investors and educators from the U.S., Europe and Asia. Past co-hosts have included UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, Kellogg School of Management and Columbia University.
About CIPU
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP on people, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve IP literacy and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit(R), curates IPBasics.org, an information portal, and produces ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a podcast series, now in its second season, that enables successful creators and entrepreneurs to share their IP story. For more information, visit www.understandingip.org.
About CRI
Center for Research Innovation pairs solution-oriented research with real-world needs for the enrichment of society through the protection, acceleration, and commercialization of Northeastern innovation. Serving as the nexus of inspiration and invention, CRI empowers Northeastern innovators to transform their boldest ideas into tangible solutions through licenses, spinouts and collaborations. Dedication to establishing ongoing dialogue with industry informs Northeastern’s progressive research, enabling a productive balance between exploration and implementation. Visit https://www.northeastern.edu/cri/about/.
