Emerald Artya Awards Celebrates Artists Who Create with a Purpose

Emerald ARTYA Award Ceremony honors artists who create with a purpose. It is broadcasted on Vivid Arts TV Network on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtTour International recently celebrated its annual Emerald ARTYA Award Ceremony to honor artists who create with a purpose. The virtual celebration took place November 11th at 4:30 pm from the Art Tour International studios based in New York City.

The award uniquely recognizes the efforts of artists who create with a purpose, from environmentalism to humanitarianism, education, or simply inspiring smiles on the faces of their audience. The ceremony broadcast worldwide through the Vivid Arts TV Network on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

This highly reputable award gives away an original work of art by Viviana Puello, which is made of a 24k Italian gold leaf and a natural Colombian Emerald.

ArtTour International is a premier multimedia platform that promotes artists worldwide. It has a phenomenal reach of more than 10 million viewers in more than 180 countries. It produces a physical magazine, copies which are distributed to Barnes & Noble stores. The digital format goes to Apple iTunes, Issuu, and PressReader.

"We also have a TV Show on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire through Vivid Arts Network TV. And we help artists expose their works by organizing international exhibitions and live events, among them the famous ATIM's Top 60 Masters, which the media have nicknamed the Oscars of the Visual Arts," its management revealed.

ArtTour International is also a multi-awarded organization that received the following recognitions: the Global Shorts Winner 2018, the New York Film Awards in 2018, Top Shorts in 2018, and Best Screenplay for Global Shorts 2018, among others. With the amount of dedication and hard work that each member of the team puts in to deliver the kind of results expected, there is no doubt that they will continue to expand their reach in order to impact live-in the farthest regions of the world.

One of the most recent magazines that were released embraced the theme that highlights the power of Mother Nature to disrupt our way of life. The "Earth" edition was made possible through collaborations with Artists for a Green Planet, EarthDay.Org, and Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN). The special Earth Day issue saw artists make bold moves to protect the planet and educate the present generation about its conviction.

Participants get an opportunity to be published in the ARTYA issue and get more than two million readers in 198 countries. Participants also have the option to become an honorary member of Artists for a Green Planet and receive the official AFAGP certificate and credential, which will be signed by Viviana Puello, CEO and a leader in the Climate Reality Project. She was personally trained by former US Vice President and Nobel laureate Al Gore to educate the public about climate change.

ArtTour International continues to be a formidable organization whose presence is widely felt across the globe as it continues to support and promote artists. Its powerful voice on behalf of all the artists it represents is a necessary voice wherever one may go around the world today. The organization can be expected to expand its reach in the next few years and invite more artists to join the causes. Interested artists can apply by visiting the Emerald ARTYA Award page https://www.arttourinternational.com/emerald-artya-awards/.

