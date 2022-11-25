NEW COMMUNICATION TOOL FOR LEAD SERVICE LINE IDENTIFICATION LAUNCHED
New service for effective outreach and education can help improve participation, accuracy, and lower costs
In many communities residents have reported private-side SL materials, saving significant time and money. Effective outreach & education can improve participation & the quality of reporting results.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hicks Partners LLC, a leading business consulting firm specializing in public involvement, stakeholder outreach, communications, government relations and economic development, has launched a new service focused on solving the immense problem of identifying Lead Service Lines (LSL) in our communities.
— Brian Hicks, Hicks Partners President & CEO
Lead (Pb) in drinking water has re-emerged as a modern public health threat. Given new regulatory requirements (e.g. US EPA Lead and Copper Rule and other state/local regulations), the large number of unknown lead service lines, and the cost of lead service line replacement, there is an urgent need to identify the location of lead pipes for replacement.
Hicks Partners has developed an affordable communications tool kit to support and improve LSL identification and replacement initiatives. This solution provides a proven approach to stakeholder engagement, effective self-reporting programs, and high-impact stakeholder communications to help reduce project costs and keep water utilities in compliance with new and emerging US EPA rules and regulations.
Resident self-reporting of lead service lines is the most cost-effective method of LSL identification. The Hicks Partners LSL tool kit provides tailored solutions that include website development, mailers, community meetings, door hangers and direct one-on-one communication. The tool kit also offers customized dashboards for data management to track and visualize results in real-time. This solution has been used effectively by LSL replacement project sponsors to achieve significant resident self-identification and reporting of private-side service line materials, saving the project significant time and money.
Hicks Partners offers affordable solutions for any size water system that can be quickly implemented, easily maintained and minimizes disruption to the resident.
To learn more visit: www.hickspartners.com/lead-pipe-lead-service-line-identification/
