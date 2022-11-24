ArtTour International Celebrated The Emerald ARTivist of the Year Awards

Viviana Puello - Ceo ArtTour International Emerald Artya Award Ceremony Artists Awarded with the Emerald ARTYA Awarding Ceremony

Emerald ARTivist of the Year Award in honoring artists for their hard work and dedication to their craft.

The award uniquely recognizes the efforts of artists who create with a purpose, from environmentalism to humanitarianism, education, or simply inspiring smiles on the faces of their audience.” — Viviana Puello

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world witnessed a celebration of its kith and kin and the people who make it thrive in various ways. Well-known art promotion platform, ArtTour International, presented its annual Emerald ARTivist of the Year Award (ARTYA) ceremony this past week.

The Emerald ARTYA is an awarding ceremony that celebrates artists who create art with a purpose. The prestigious event takes place in November as a virtual occasion directly from the ArtTour International Studios in New York City. In addition, the Emerald ARTivist of the Year Award ceremony will broadcast worldwide through the Vivid Arts TV Network on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

The Emerald ARTYA boasts of talented artists who create with a purpose. With artistry focused on environmentalism, humanitarianism, education, and other themes that bring out the emotions of audiences, these individuals are duly recognized and awarded with a plaque crafted with 24K Italian gold leaf and a natural Colombian emerald, an original work of art by Viviana Puello, the founder, and CEO of ArtTour International.

The Emerald ARTYA is an extension of ATIM’s dedication to promoting the art world and recognizing the people who make it what it is. With a reach of over ten million viewers in over 180 countries, ATIM has established itself as a renowned global platform. It also offers an art magazine distributed in print in various Barnes & Noble stores and in digital formats on Apple iTunes, PressReader, and Issuu. In addition, ArtTour International has been focused on consistent growth over the years, ensuring its television arm, broadcasting through Vivid Arts Network TV, enjoys an upward trajectory with its TV show on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku.

The platform has been at the forefront of giving artists maximum exposure by publicizing their works and profiles. It also organizes international exhibitions and live events to give these artists a wide range of opportunities to showcase their works to the world. All of these inspired the aptly coined media-given nickname, the “Oscars of the Visual Arts,” and every year, Vivianna Puello leads her team to deliver on the promise of giving artists maximum coverage.

ATIM aims to inspire the world by taking talented artists into the spotlight and giving people an idea of how talent and hard work can translate into success. The platform’s print and digital magazine, television network, award programs, full public relations agency, and a partner gallery in New York are a few of the many ways it helps artists get known. “We are different with our offerings and what we do. Our multimedia capability to bring artists to television networks and other platforms internationally set us apart, and we keep reinventing that wheel to deliver on these promises,” Vivianna said.

As The Emerald ARTivist of the Year Award draws closer, ATIM founder Vivianna Puello looks forward to the warm reception of people from all walks of life and how much the event will further captivate the art world.

To get to know the 2022 recipients of the EMERALD ARTYA AWARDS, visit: https://www.arttourinternational.com/emerald-artya-awards/



2022 ARTYA AWARDS presented by ArtTour International Magazine