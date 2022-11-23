COVID-19 Daily Update 11-23-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 23, 2022, there are currently 664 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,594 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year old female from Summers County, a 71-year old male from Mingo County, and a 96-year old female from Cabell County.