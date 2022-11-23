Memphis Steams Larval Infested Chestnuts for the Holidays

New Orleans - On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Memphis, TN intercepted nine immature insects in a shipment of chestnuts. The eight-kilogram shipment from Bolzano, Italy was en route to a residential address in Long Island, NY and lacked accompanying necessary documentation.

Chestnuts with infection holes

The interception was identified as Cydia, which is a large genus encompassing 11,000 species of moths. Moths in this genus are generally small and dull brown; their caterpillars are yellow or white and wormlike. The Cydia genus contains multiple species that are known agricultural pests while in their larval stage, particularly affecting fruit and nut trees. Another, previously encountered pest was also intercepted, weevils from the Curculionidae family.

“During this holiday season when consumers are ordering goods from around the world, it is important to use legitimate sellers who know our country’s import regulations,” said Michael Neipert, Area Port Director of Memphis.

The chestnuts and all contaminated material were destroyed by Steam Sterilization under authority of code of federal regulations (7 CFR 330) for general plant pests.

Intercepted pests

This seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry throughout the state of Tennessee and falls under CBP’s New Orleans Field Office. The New Orleans Field Office includes all ports in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

