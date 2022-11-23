Alertgy announced the World’s first non-invasive Glucometer

Alertgy's non-invasive Glucometer is executing a highly innovative technique that protects the lives of diabetic patients.

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To save lives, improve health, and prevent people from becoming diabetic, optics startup Alertgy Inc. developed the first non-invasive glucose meter. If one’s blood sugar level goes low or high, the device will send them an alert and ensure they've acknowledged it. Otherwise, depending on the circumstance, it will notify the patient's family or their healthcare provider.

The Alertgy technology generates signals that interact with the body using low-power RF radiation, allowing the collection of the blood's chemical composition and glucose content. It uses a wristband connected to a smartwatch to employ a sensor and track the raw glucose level data. Then, using Alertgy's AI platform, this data is analyzed and transmitted to the phone. Finally, the algorithm, using a Bluetooth connection advises the patient to take a moment and be vigilant about their hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia.

Using its own team of world-class engineers, Alertgy has worked hard to develop prototypes for potential markets. Alertgy also took home third place in Luminate NY Optics, Photonics, and Imaging Startup Accelerator Competition, winning a $250,000 award. The competition was hosted at Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center in Rochester NY.

Marc Rippen, Alertgy’s CEO says: “Our sole goal is to help people live longer and reduce the stress associated with diabetes management. Our technology is gratifying and saves lives, which is incredible to me, especially for individuals who are worried about their loved ones.”

Alertgy participated in the accelerator 10-company program's cohort hosted by Luminate NY. The six-month program delivered a hands-on curriculum and professional education on launching and expanding an organization in the photonics, optics, and imaging domains. Most pertinently, it allowed Alertgy to work with accomplished mentors. From industrial supply chains to design software engineers, Alertgy secured contacts in the areas that will promote the company’s story and success.

About Alertgy

Alertgy continuously innovates to improve diabetes healthcare and management. With machine learning and dielectric spectrometry, Alertgy provides the world’s first non-invasive glucometer. The company’s mission is to enhance the lives of diabetic patients and assist those who prefer to avoid acquiring the illness, which makes up 2 billion people globally.

