UPDATE Rutland Barracks / Missing Person
UPDATE
Alaya LaSante has been located.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006524
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mark Perkins
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 @ 0832 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middletown Springs, VT
VIOLATION: Runaway
RUNAWAY: Alaya LaSante
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown Springs, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/22/2022 Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were made aware of a runaway from the Middletown Springs area.
The runaway is identified as 17 year old Alaya LaSante. LaSante is possibly in the Rutland area or enroute to Kansas.
She is described as 5'9, 289lbs with brown hair and green eyes. Unknown clothing description.
Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks.
Sergeant Mark A. Perkins
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, VT 05701
Barracks (802) 773-9101
Fax (802) 775-6968
Vermont Department of Public Safety http://www.vsp.vermont.gov | Vermont State Police Press Releases: http://vsp.vermont.gov/press_releases Submit an Anonymous Tip: http://www.vtips.info Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VermontStatePolice Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/VTStatePolice