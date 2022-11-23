UPDATE Rutland Barracks / Missing Person

UPDATE

Alaya LaSante has been located.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4006524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mark Perkins

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 @ 0832 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middletown Springs, VT

VIOLATION: Runaway

RUNAWAY: Alaya LaSante

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown Springs, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/22/2022 Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks were made aware of a runaway from the Middletown Springs area.

The runaway is identified as 17 year old Alaya LaSante. LaSante is possibly in the Rutland area or enroute to Kansas.

She is described as 5'9, 289lbs with brown hair and green eyes. Unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks.

Sergeant Mark A. Perkins

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Barracks (802) 773-9101

Fax (802) 775-6968

mark.perkins@vermont.gov

