Citations for our Newark, Italy and me as a film project, and 30% Off Books on Lulu.com

Basso Family about 1925 in Newark, NJ

we have received 2 new citations for our Newark, Italy and me as a film project, on Film Freeway.

Thank you, Mr. Quinn, for bringing the pre-21st century Newark once again to such sweet, happy life ... a rewarding, compelling, intensely-personally-felt trip down Memory Lane, indeed.”
— Virginia Hammer
NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Thanksgiving we are grateful for the support we have received in 2022.

JUST ANNOUNCED
Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com)
was Selected
by

Red Moon Festival in NYC,
Best Short Screenwriting

and

New Born Short Film Festival
Screenplay Competition
in Berlin

on
Film Freeway.

Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com)
Before the Pandemic, I had begun some work to use some of the Narrative History as a short film. There are sights I had chosen to film in some cases before they were demolished. This included the Columbus Monument on Broad St. that was demolished by the City of Newark in 2022.

We are beginning a campaign to raise money with these 2 Film Freeway selections that add greater momentum.

My Antonio Caruso/Tuosto Family in 1925 in The Newark Sunday Call. My Great-Grandparents and other relatives are all there in 1925. Antonio also donated a window to St. Lucy's Church dedicated to his Mother as they were from Capo Selle in the Province of Avellino outside Naples, Italy. They were all devoted to St Gerard and that legacy remains even today at St Lucy's Church to the right of the altar above the door to the Sacristy even today after 97 years.

Newark, Italy + Me.by Daniel P Quinn,
Newark has many histories including G. Antonio Basso who emigrated from Italy to Newark, NJ in 1900. Antonio Basso was my Grandfather who came to America at age 14. Newark has many artistic roots including Armenia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, France which are featured in Newark, Italy + Me. Immigration is a ongoing event. The past is indeed prologue to our present and future. Welcome to my Newark, Nevarca and the new old sod in New Jersey.

Daniel P Quinn's books include "Exits + Entrances, 25 years off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond" and "organized labor"
His plays included in Short Plays to Long Remember (TNT) now appear in "AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com).
"NEWARK, ITALY AND ME" (Lulu.com)

It's just a rapidly e'er changing mixture of eras we are so challenged to be negotiating, we Americans and we globally over-populated, fascinating yet always goofy-enough humans ... Thank you, Mr. Quinn, for bringing the pre-21st century Newark once again to such sweet, happy life ... a rewarding, compelling, intensely-personally-felt trip down Memory Lane, indeed" Virginia Hammer.

"American Phantasmagoria" includes 3 plays also on Lulu.com at 30% Off this week only.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/17/opinion/supreme-court-trump-election.html#commentsContainer&permid=110658299:110658299

Newark, NJ 9/7/20

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/07/opinion/trump-economy-jobs.html#commentsContainer&permid=109005200:109005200

danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 9/3/20

The embers are already burning with sporadic flare-ups, mirroring as a House of Horrors from The White House like COVID-19. Djt as bullhorn never shuts up calls the Militia in as fireman in reverse. They don't put them out, they cause new fires. We have been in conflagration since 2015 all thanks to Djt and the Kentucky Senator, Barr and the rest of his henchmen. I can hear Nero playing his violin as a ghost in DC.

Daniel Patrick Basso Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
danielpquinn684@gmaill.com

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

